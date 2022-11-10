Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

Stephen A. Smith's proposed idea of the Los Angeles Lakers sending Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors and receiving Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in return didn't get the nod of approval from fans.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Brooklyn Nets game, the analyst put the idea of the trade involving both teams to fellow hosts, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon. 

While the duo rejected the possibility, it was Smith's view that the move would help the struggling powerhouses in the West. Fans weren't keen on the trade and took to Twitter to share their two cents.

It goes without saying that the possibility of this trade happening is bleak, but going by the thought process Smith may have viewed it from the perspective where the Lakers get a sharpshooter and a defensive presence, while the Warriors get a center who can heavily contribute with his two-way skillset.

Anthony Davis Has Been One Of The Names Doing The Rounds When Discussing Trade Theories

While trade discussions when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers have primarily centered around Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis is the latest name doing the rounds.

Previously, Bill Simmons proposed trade scenarios that would land Davis in the East, suiting up either for the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks, or the Chicago Bulls. Given that the center is a Windy City lad, the move does make the most sense as it lands Los Angeles a massive name in Zach LaVine.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the sources who he spoke to felt that if the Los Angeles Lakers get fed up with Anthony Davis, Chicago would be the top franchise to land him.

“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?” 

For now, both the Lakers and the Warriors will be keen to course correct and get their campaigns back on track. The former play the Sacramento Kings next, while Golden State plays the Cleveland Cavaliers next.

