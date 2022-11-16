Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Warriors Being The Most Popular Sports Teams In The U.S.

While many would claim that they have been put off by the NBA because of player power and all the three-pointers being jacked up, there is no denying that the league's popularity continues to grow at a rapid rate. Of all the major American sports leagues, the NBA is the one that managed to gain the largest following outside of the U.S. and we don't see that changing anytime soon.

Back home, though, the NFL very much remains the king, as it has been for a long time. The NBA is trying to catch up but it'd be a while before it can truly challenge the NFL for the top spot. It seems, however, that while the league may not be able to match the NFL in popularity, its teams have risen to the very top for fans.

A study by Sidelines recently went viral on social media, as it stated that the Lakers are the most popular team in the U.S., while the Golden State Warriors were second. Fans had a lot to say about this study as they reacted to it.

"We already knew this tho. No disrespect to football but it’s STRICTLY HOOPS"

"WE RUN AMERICA!!! 😍💜💛🔥"

"California got 4 teams in the top 5"

"I can see why ppl hate us 😂💜💛"

"Steph and them boys did a number on the states"

"And yet ruined by what could be the worst owner in all of sports @JeanieBuss"

"As I’ve said. The Lakers are America’s Team"

"How the lakers so bad yet so popular. Lol"

"California teams >>>>"

"Jeanie ruining a storied franchise smh."

"Nahh I don’t think mfs understand how crazy this is that the warriors are on here. Steph is generational"

"Lakers are like Pizza, even when it’s bad, it’s still good."

"Lakers are so popular yet Jeanie is so broke and can’t spend."

"Lakers despite all the Ls still at the top"

"At least we’re #1 in something"

"Steph 🐐"

"Honestly not very surprising at all. Recency biases check out and long-standing franchises too."

"Crazy the pull LAL has even when they’re terrible"

"Steph really did that"

It is a bit surprising to see that teams like the Dallas Cowboys aren't higher on this list, but you can't really say the study has some NBA bias when only two teams from the league made it there.

The Lakers will always be among the most followed teams no matter what happens on the court, as their brand is so well-established because of all the success they have had over the years thanks to all the great players who have suited up for the team. The Warriors are trying to get to that level, but they'll have to keep up this level of success for a while, as former Warrior and current Laker Juan Toscano-Anderson once explained.

