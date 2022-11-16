Skip to main content

The LA Times Ranks The 75 Greatest Lakers Of All Time

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
lakers legends

The Los Angeles Lakers as a franchise have had a lot of fantastic players on their team throughout the franchise's history. It is often difficult to decide what the order is for who the team's greatest players are, as there are simply so many legendary Lakers players.

The LA Times has recently compiled its list of the 75 greatest Lakers of all time. The rankings were determined by how well the player performed as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, we have included the top 10 from that list. It is definitely hard to argue with this list, as all 10 of these players are legends for the Los Angeles Lakers in their own right.

10. Wilt Chamberlain

9. James Worthy

7. George Mikan

7. LeBron James

6. Shaquille O'Neal

5. Elgin Baylor

4. Jerry West

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. Kobe Bryant

1. Magic Johnson

Any ranking will obviously be subjective, and while people may have their own opinions on where each player should rank, this top 10 is pretty fair. One objection from fans could potentially be the fact that Kobe Bryant is No. 2 on the list, as he is generally considered the best Laker of all time.

John Salley Said Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Laker Of All Time

Kobe Bryant is an iconic figure for the majority of Los Angeles Lakers fans. Many people do consider him the best player to ever play for the Lakers, and a lot of players agree. One of those players is John Salley.

“Even though Jerry West was on the squad, the greatest Laker of all time is Kobe Bryant. Won 5 Championships. He’s going to the games, he is not talking smack about anything. You know his agent becomes the general manager, I’m sure he has some say so.”

During his time with the team, Kobe Bryant generally represented them well. He was well-known for his methodical approach to the game and his relentless work ethic. Kobe Bryant developed his midrange game to perfection, and he had counters for anything opponents would try on defense. Some even believe that he is the greatest shot creator of all time.

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant aimed to surpass Michael Jordan and become the GOAT. While he didn't quite get there, he was still one of the best players in NBA history, and the greatest Los Angeles Lakers player of all time.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

lakers legends
NBA Media

The LA Times Ranks The 75 Greatest Lakers Of All Time

By Lee Tran
Isaiah Thomas Claims He's Never Been A Defensive Liability: "That Is The Most Frustrating Label I Get."
NBA Media

Isaiah Thomas Claims He's Never Been A Defensive Liability: "That Is The Most Frustrating Label I Get."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
barkley simmons
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011

By Aikansh Chaudhary
tatum mvp
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Potentially Winning MVP This Season: "It's Always Been A Dream Of Mine."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul Being Rescinded: "Fine The Ref Too"
NBA Media

NNBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul Reportedly Being Rescinded: "Fine The Ref Too"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lue kawhi
NBA Media

Ty Lue Admits He Doesn't Know When Kawhi Leonard Will Return For The Clippers

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

By Lee Tran
Chandler Parsons Responded To LeBron James Saying He Needs To Learn To Flop: "This Man Flops"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Responded To LeBron James Saying He Needs To Learn To Flop: "This Man Flops"

By Divij Kulkarni
Klay Thompson Fires Back At Critics, Says He Deserves More Credit For Battling Through His Injuries
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back At Critics, Says He Deserves More Credit For Battling Through His Injuries

By Divij Kulkarni
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Eats Chicken's A** And Enjoys His Time In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Eats Chicken's A** And Enjoys His Time In Taiwan

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO Max
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals That James Wiseman Will Be Sent To The G League For An Extended Period Of Time

By Gautam Varier