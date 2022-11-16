The LA Times Ranks The 75 Greatest Lakers Of All Time

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers as a franchise have had a lot of fantastic players on their team throughout the franchise's history. It is often difficult to decide what the order is for who the team's greatest players are, as there are simply so many legendary Lakers players.

The LA Times has recently compiled its list of the 75 greatest Lakers of all time. The rankings were determined by how well the player performed as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, we have included the top 10 from that list. It is definitely hard to argue with this list, as all 10 of these players are legends for the Los Angeles Lakers in their own right.

10. Wilt Chamberlain 9. James Worthy 7. George Mikan 7. LeBron James 6. Shaquille O'Neal 5. Elgin Baylor 4. Jerry West 3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2. Kobe Bryant 1. Magic Johnson

Any ranking will obviously be subjective, and while people may have their own opinions on where each player should rank, this top 10 is pretty fair. One objection from fans could potentially be the fact that Kobe Bryant is No. 2 on the list, as he is generally considered the best Laker of all time.

John Salley Said Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Laker Of All Time

Kobe Bryant is an iconic figure for the majority of Los Angeles Lakers fans. Many people do consider him the best player to ever play for the Lakers, and a lot of players agree. One of those players is John Salley.

“Even though Jerry West was on the squad, the greatest Laker of all time is Kobe Bryant. Won 5 Championships. He’s going to the games, he is not talking smack about anything. You know his agent becomes the general manager, I’m sure he has some say so.”

During his time with the team, Kobe Bryant generally represented them well. He was well-known for his methodical approach to the game and his relentless work ethic. Kobe Bryant developed his midrange game to perfection, and he had counters for anything opponents would try on defense. Some even believe that he is the greatest shot creator of all time.

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant aimed to surpass Michael Jordan and become the GOAT. While he didn't quite get there, he was still one of the best players in NBA history, and the greatest Los Angeles Lakers player of all time.

