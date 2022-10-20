Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"

The Brooklyn Nets have had one of the most troublesome offseasons in the entire NBA, almost losing both their star players over the course of one summer. Kyrie Irving almost declined the player option on his contract and Kevin Durant demanded a trade away from the team before reconciling with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash.

The Nets acquired Ben Simmons for James Harden in February; this is the first NBA game he played for the team. Sadly, it ended with him fouling out and managing just 4 points in his time on the court.

The push for the title hasn't gotten off to a good start for the Nets, with the New Orleans Pelicans beating them in Brooklyn by a score of 130-108. NBA fans were shocked to see the Nets like this and reacted to the loss on Twitter, attacking Simmons in particular.

The clock to win a championship in Brooklyn is ticking. Game 1 of an 82-game season rarely indicates how the year will go, but this was as bad a start to the season as the Nets could have gotten. Hopefully, Simmons gets into the rhythm of the game as the season progresses.

Are The Nets Championship Caliber?

On paper, the Nets are still a ruthless team. They have two of the best scorers in the league in KD and Kyrie, complemented by one of the best playmakers and defenders in the league with Ben Simmons. They were missing their 2 best outside shooters in Seth Curry and Joe Harris today and will hope they come back to the lineup soon.

Pure ability can get you far in the NBA, but not far enough if your team doesn't have the right system or coach. The Nets may be forced to look over Steve Nash's shoulder all season long, as their era of trying to be a title-winning team might end with both Kyrie leaving the team and KD doing his best to get moved. If Simmons can't step up and help KD and Kyrie, the Nets might just be doomed. 

