Skip to main content

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''

The greats of every sport have a unique quirk that helps them stand apart from their competitors. That quirk is being self-critical and constantly pushing yourself to higher standards because that is what you hold yourself to. There hasn't been a self-critical player like Michael Jordan in the NBA.

MJ was achieving greatness at the highest level of the sport and was undoubtedly the best player in the league during his time in the NBA. Throughout the '90s, Jordan was unstoppable on the court, even though he would make mistakes that anyone would on the basketball court. MJ would also miss shots and lose games often, as every NBA player does.

Jordan is different from everyone else because he knows he can't be perfect on the court. He once said that the reason he was successful in the things he wanted to do was that he had failed a lot in his life and had learned from every single failure.  

This kind of spirit from MJ is not only admirable but also inspiring. If everyone could take a more calculated and meticulous approach to what they do, success will be bound to follow.

How Mentality Made Michael Jordan The GOAT

Michael Jordan was one of the most competitive athletes to have ever played a professional sport. The stories of MJ's competitive nature are legendary and 'The Last Dance' provides a fantastic insight into what drove Jordan to try and compete with the people around him every single day.

The desire to compete at all times helped MJ find that extra motivation whenever he needed it to go and dominate his opposition. It's no accident that Jordan went 8 years with just one playoff series loss, winning 6 championships and 6 Finals MVPs in the process. Jordan used competition to get him into the right mental state to go out onto an NBA court and focus solely on winning the game. 

From practice to games, MJ lived for competition and usually managed to dominate any and everyone who stood in his path. As a result, we now look at him as not only the greatest basketball player of all time, but one of the greatest athletes and businessmen as well. 

YOU MAY LIKE

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders- "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

By Nico Martinez
Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."
NBA Media

Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James' 'Truth Shake' Is A Bad Sign For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Tyler Herro
NBA Media

Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka

By Gautam Varier
Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Reports On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Future With The Team After Punching Jordan Poole

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"

By Orlando Silva