NBA Fans Troll The Lakers After LeBron James Announces Special NFL Project: "Lakers So Bad LeBron About To Play Football..."

As one of the greatest basketball players of All-Time, we already know that LeBron James will always have a future in the NBA. But after his latest tweet, there is reason to believe that LeBron is expanding his sports empire beyond the game of basketball.

As he posted on his socials, an announcement with further details will come at a later time.

NFL Fans, I got something special coming for y'all!!



Announcement coming on IG Live at some point today!

It's no secret that James has a love and deep-rooted passion for football, so it's no surprise that he's getting mixed up in the NFL. And while he did not share what kind of plans he has in store specifically, frustrated Lakers fans took only it as another opportunity to bash their team. Amid the franchise's struggles, many joked that the Lakers are doing so bad that it has pushed LeBron James out of the league entirely.

Needless to say, this announcement couldn't come at a worse time for LeBron James. With the Lakers winless on the season, and not in a position to turn it around, the last thing the fans wanna hear about is some big project he's working on in an unrelated sport.

The truth is, if the Lakers are going to turn this season around, they will need LeBron at his best, which means he'll have to be completely focused on the team and doing whatever he can to help them win.

LeBron James And The Lakers Are Reeling After 0-4 Start To The Season

Of course, no matter what he does, only Anthony Davis can control his contribution to the team, and he has gone M.I.A. over the last two seasons. As experts and fans start to take notice, it's more important than ever for AD to be that consistent powerhouse next to LeBron. If not, the Lakers may just be better off starting from scratch.

"I pulled up articles back in 2019, do you know what some of these articles said when Anthony Davis got traded to the Lakers? 'This is the bets trade the Lakers have made in the history of the organization.' Now that's putting you in the same category as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Pau Gasol. I remember thinking to myself back in 2019, 'damn this is incredible," said Jay Williams on the Lakers. "When LeBron ages out, AD's gonna be that dude that's gonna carry the torch for them. And people were saying top five player in the league. When's the last time that we have mentioned the name Anthony Davis in the MVP conversation?... So I'm looking at this whole organization saying I'm sorry, it you're talking about maintaining the franchise's success, if we really wanna be cold-hearted about this, everybody should be on the table. What can I get for LeBron James? What can I get for Anthony Davis? What can I get for Russell Westbrook? We're thinking about the future..."

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can fix their problems, but LeBron James clearly has his focus on other pursuits. Whatever it is that he's doing in the NFL, he better hope it's worth it or it may damage some of his good standing with Lakers fans.

Either way, we will find out what he's got planned soon enough.