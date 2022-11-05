NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than Expected

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports

Kawhi Leonard's return this season was one of the most anticipated moments for the Clippers fanbase and NBA fans in general. After he missed the 2021-22 season entirely thanks to an ACL injury he picked up in the playoffs the previous year, this is the season it was all supposed to finally come together for the Clippers. But so far the team has started a bit rocky, having lost 4 of their first 9 games. And Kawhi has already missed 7 of those 9 games, playing a total of 42 minutes.

This is cause for concern for the team, they need Leonard if they are going to challenge for an NBA title this season. The Clippers have a loaded roster and Paul George is back, but Kawhi is the piece that takes them to the next level. His injury updates have not been good though, and if reports are to be believed, Kawhi himself is frustrated with the way this season has begun for him.

Chris Broussard Says The Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than First Thought

It's never easy to recover from a season-ending injury, especially when a player has already struggled with some major problems like Leonard has. And the recovery process is a complicated one, to say the least. But it seems that the situation with Leonard might be worse than people thought it might be, with Chris Broussard reporting that there is concern within the Clippers camp.

"At this point, I cannot count on Kawhi Leonard," said Broussard. "Let me say this, because I've talked with some people in the league about this. A week ago, the Clippers feared Kawhi had tendinitis. Now, there's a fear that it's worse. I don't know what that means. This is an 8-12 month injury for most players. It's been 15 months since his injury. I don't know if it's physical, as in there's still a problem with his knee, or if it's mental in that Kawhi has, for the most part, not wanted to play unless he's 110%."

Kawhi Leonard is a Finals MVP and one of the best players in the league when he's at his best, but there are questions about when that best will be on display next. The best ability is availability and Leonard is hardly getting younger at this point. Hopefully, he can return to the team and excel once again by the time the playoffs come around but this situation is far from ideal for the Clippers.

