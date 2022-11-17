NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Were Close To Three-Team Jae Crowder Trade Before Warriors Game

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have had an up-and-down season so far. After starting the season 7-2, several injuries to key players (like Chris Paul) have resulted in some unfortunate losses for the Suns.

But perhaps the most confusing and perplexing situation in Phoenix is the ordeal with Jae Crowder, who has decided to abandon the team after reports of him losing his starting job.

For a Suns team that needs some more depth, Crowder is just a wasted roster spot at this point -- and the Suns have been working diligently to replace him with someone who can give them productive minutes.

Apparently, according to reports, the Suns nearly finalized a three-team trade for Crowder before tip-off against the Warriors.

Word is the Suns appeared close to finalizing a three-team trade involving Jae Crowder prior tip-off tonight against Golden State.

NBA Experts Describe Crowder Situation As 'Strange' For The Suns

Crowder initially sparked rumors when he posted a message on his Instagram that suggested a move could be imminent, but nobody knows for sure when, or where, hell be traded.

Around the league, however, fellow executives are still wondering what exactly is going on in Phoenix.

All this has left rival executives questioning why Phoenix barred Crowder from the team in the first place? Was he really that much of a malcontent? It’s considered a cardinal rule that when teams declare their design to trade a player, it intrinsically lowers his value.



“I thought the way Phoenix played the situation was strange,” one Western Conference executive told Yahoo Sports. “You’re not a super deep team. You’re a contender. Doesn’t it seem like there’s some other way to resolve this other than him sitting out and hurting your depth? For Jae to hold out is pretty rare. It’s pretty extreme,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “It’s really interesting they didn’t just play hardball with him.”

There seems to be something deeper happening here, but the details have yet to come to light. Still, it seems like only a matter of time before Crowder finds a new home.

Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the Suns will keep implementing their 'next man up' mentality. With Crowder, or without him, this team is a force to be reckoned with, and it might just take one more big move to push this franchise over the top.

