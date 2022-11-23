NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

Skip to main content

The Utah Jazz have become one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, posting a big 12-7 record to start the campaign, ranking 2nd in the Western Conference standings. After several years of trying to win with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the roster, they decided to make some changes and are now playing way better than they are now.

After shipping both Mitchell and Gobert away this offseason, the Jazz were seen as a tanking team, but they've been the complete opposite, playing at a great level, and surprising everybody with their good performances. 

These good results have surprised everybody, including Mike Conley, who didn't think the season would start this well for the Jazz. Of course, they have drawn a lot of attention lately, and some of their players are being monitored by other squads around the league. 

Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

Lauri Markkanen is playing at the best level this season, going off every night, showing that they aren't here just to see everybody wins. The Finnish player has apparently found his place in the world, and teams around the league now want to snatch him away from Utah. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Atlanta Hawks offered a Lauri Markkanen for John Collins swap, but the Jazz declined it. 

“The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah is considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it,” Fischer wrote. “Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction.”

This is interesting, knowing that the Jazz are interested in Collins, but they're not willing to deal Markkanen to make that happen. The team is ready to continue improving, but they're not willing to let their important pieces go. Markkanen is showing a different face this season and has found his identity on this team. The Jazz could make it to the playoffs when nobody expects them to, and Lauri could become the star of this squad. 

