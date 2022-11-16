Skip to main content

Nick Young Gets Trolled By Fans For Believing He Should Have Been In The Lakers Top 75 List

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic NBA franchises. The organization is tied in the first position for winning the most number of NBA titles with the Boston Celtics. Both franchises have 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters.

Winning 17 NBA Championships is no small deal, and it is obviously impossible without having some of the greatest players don the team's jersey. Over the years, many big-name players have worn the iconic Purple and Gold jersey. From Jerry West to LeBron James, Lakers fans have been lucky to see some pretty amazing players win titles for them.

But how about we talk about the top 75 players to play for the franchise? Which players may get subbed? The answer was found in a recent article by L.A. Times Sports.

Nick Young Believes He Belongs On The List Of Top 75 Lakers Players

The 16th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Nick Young, spent his career in the league with six different teams. One of those teams was the Los Angeles Lakers. Swaggy P played four seasons with the Lakers, but was he a superstar or star for the Lakers? No.

He was a supporting player for the team, and that too during one of the worst phases of the Lakers in the history of the NBA.

The hate is real why y’all hate me but love me..

Young believes being snubbed from the list of the 75 greatest Lakers of all time was a wicked way of showing that he is hated but loved at the same time. Well, upon seeing Young's response, NBA fans weren't kind to the former player. They didn't hold back one bit when trolling him.

While most fans trolled Swaggy P, some fans showed support for him after seeing the list. The reason behind it was the fact that the list had Kyle Kuzma as one of the greatest Lakers ever. At the end of the day, the list was certainly questionable, and they could have included Young as well.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

