Skip to main content

Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Become The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At $7 Billion

Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion

Forbes has announced their annual list, which shows the valuation of all 30 NBA teams in the league. While it is never an exact measurement of the success, they are enjoying on the court, it is the No. 1 way to check which teams are outperforming who commercially. 

A hierarchy had been set in this list as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers would keep the top 2 spots due to their massive TV deals and the fact that they play in the two most valuable TV markets. However, a new team has emerged at the top here, and they are the 2022 NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors

This year, the Golden State Warriors take the top spot, worth $7 billion, 25% more than last year. During the 2021-22 season, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million after paying their revenue-sharing check) and the most operating income ($206 million) in NBA history as they won their fourth title in eight years and played their first full season with fans in the new Chase Center.

The Warriors made league financial history by raking in $150 million from arena sponsorships and advertising, double any other team, and by pulling in more than $250 million from premium seating, by far the most in the league. (h/t Forbes)

The Warriors came first on Forbes' list for the first time ever, finally being the team to dethrone the New York Knicks, who came second with their $6.1 billion revenue. The Los Angeles Lakers aren't far behind with $5.9 billion. There is a big drop-off when it comes to looking at 3rd and 4th, the Chicago Bulls at $4.1 billion and the Boston Celtics at $4 billion. 

The Golden State Warriors' Path To Ultimate Success

The Warriors have carefully crafted team finances in a way to make this possible. Their revenue has greatly been boosted by the new Chase Center arena, which has allowed the Warriors' to make a lot of game-day income since the pandemic ended. 

The team has also taken a strategy where they are using their strength on the court to show stability and success to corporate sponsors, who are buying up the Warriors' Stephen Curry especially. Incidents like what happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can't even affect these things, that's how well the Warriors are run.

While the team has started the season looking a little shaky, everyone knows that the Warriors can never be counted out.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion
NBA Media

Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Tyronn Lue Explains Why The Clippers Will Be Competing For A Title This Year: "If You Don't Have A Team That's Willing To Sacrifice, It's Hard To Win"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Explains Why The Clippers Will Be Competing For A Title This Year: "If You Don't Have A Team That's Willing To Sacrifice, It's Hard To Win."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
NBA Media

LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Gets Attacked By Fans Once Again After Airballing Open Layup
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Attacked By Fans Once Again After Airballing Open Layup: "This Is Just Sad..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record: "It's A New Group Of Guys Together. We're Still Trying To Get Familiar With One Another."
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record: "It's A New Group Of Guys Together. We're Still Trying To Get Familiar With One Another."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Was Shocked At Kevin Durant's Plus-Minus For The Brooklyn Nets This Season: "He Used To Get 30 And That Meant He Dominated The Game. Now His 30 Is Just 30."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says You Can't Play On The Warriors If You Can't Handle Draymond Green Yelling At You: "It's Kind Of A Bylaw Now"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Ben Simmons Is Scared To Shoot Free Throws: "He Looks Relieved To Be Coming Out Of The Game At Times."

By Nico Martinez
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The Lakers After LeBron James Announces Special NFL Project: "Lakers So Bad LeBron About To Play Football..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya