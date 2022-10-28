Not Knicks Or Lakers, Golden State Warriors Becomes The Most Valuable NBA Franchise At at $7 Billion

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes has announced their annual list, which shows the valuation of all 30 NBA teams in the league. While it is never an exact measurement of the success, they are enjoying on the court, it is the No. 1 way to check which teams are outperforming who commercially.

A hierarchy had been set in this list as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers would keep the top 2 spots due to their massive TV deals and the fact that they play in the two most valuable TV markets. However, a new team has emerged at the top here, and they are the 2022 NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors.

This year, the Golden State Warriors take the top spot, worth $7 billion, 25% more than last year. During the 2021-22 season, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million after paying their revenue-sharing check) and the most operating income ($206 million) in NBA history as they won their fourth title in eight years and played their first full season with fans in the new Chase Center. The Warriors made league financial history by raking in $150 million from arena sponsorships and advertising, double any other team, and by pulling in more than $250 million from premium seating, by far the most in the league. (h/t Forbes)

The Warriors came first on Forbes' list for the first time ever, finally being the team to dethrone the New York Knicks, who came second with their $6.1 billion revenue. The Los Angeles Lakers aren't far behind with $5.9 billion. There is a big drop-off when it comes to looking at 3rd and 4th, the Chicago Bulls at $4.1 billion and the Boston Celtics at $4 billion.

The Golden State Warriors' Path To Ultimate Success

The Warriors have carefully crafted team finances in a way to make this possible. Their revenue has greatly been boosted by the new Chase Center arena, which has allowed the Warriors' to make a lot of game-day income since the pandemic ended.

The team has also taken a strategy where they are using their strength on the court to show stability and success to corporate sponsors, who are buying up the Warriors' Stephen Curry especially. Incidents like what happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can't even affect these things, that's how well the Warriors are run.

While the team has started the season looking a little shaky, everyone knows that the Warriors can never be counted out.