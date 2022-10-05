Pascal Siakam Not Worried About The Toronto Raptors After The Eastern Conference Strengthened Itself This Offseason: "The League Is Getting Better In General But I Don't Think It Changes Anything For Us"

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are one of the most underrated teams in the NBA. After their championship window ended with Kawhi Leonard's departure from the team, the team has been rebuilt around the young players from that 2019 title team. Outside missing the 2021 playoffs, the Raptors have been one of the most consistent postseason teams in recent history.

Eastern Conference teams that the Raptors were better than last year have made moves to improve their roster. The Atlanta Hawks traded for All-Star Dejounte Murray, the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson, and the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Despite these moves, Pascal Siakam believes the Raptors have enough to remain competitive in the East.

"I don't think it (competitive East) changes anything for us. Like you said, the East is getting better, and everybody is getting better. The league is getting better in general but I don't think it changes anything for us. We believe in the pieces that we have and we just want to continue to build on that. We have a great future, we added some vets, and I think like we have a solid group. It has to be a matter of us getting together and staying focused. on the grind and enjoying it. We have the pieces to do it and we just need to go out there and do it."

Will The Raptors Fall Behind In The East?

There are still things left to be desired on the Raptors squad, especially in terms of a pure big man that can provide them some rim protection. However, the Raptors have a lot of switchable forwards and a very good defensive setup.

Scottie Barnes is entering his sophomore year and is expected to continue blossoming into an All-Star or All-NBA player. Siakam is one of the best frontcourt players in the league, playing out of position as a center for most of last season.

There are ways for Toronto to improve this roster and make it more competitive, so we shouldn't be worried about a relatively young Raptors squad that still has a lot of room to work with.