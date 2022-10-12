Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Is Surprised That Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "That’s A Line You Don’t Cross.”

When it comes to succeeding in the NBA, teams can always use guys who are tenacious. In fact, NBA scouts and coaches are always looking for players who can add that extra toughness to their teams. The said toughness helps teams during the postseason.

For the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has been fulfilling that role for years. He has helped the team win four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons, thanks to his toughness. Obviously, this has also led to Green becoming the leader of the team both on and off the court.

As we mentioned earlier, being tough with teammates is required at times. But recently, Green crossed a line. Yes, we are talking about Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice session.

Draymond Green Gets An Earful From Patrick Beverley

Talking about tough guys in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley certainly belongs in that category. Throughout his time in the league, Pat Bev has made a name for himself, thanks to his relentless defending and ability to call out teammates when required.

But even Beverley believes that Dray crossed a line when he decided to punch Poole. As per reports, despite Green publicly apologizing, the 23-year-old hasn't forgiven Dray.

"I’m not out here punching people. ... That surprised me. That should never happen. At all. No, that should never happen. ... Obviously, like anything you argue, but fighting, no. I mean, we’re professionals. That’s a line you don’t cross."

Patrick Beverley agreed with the fact that arguments happen between teammates. It's nothing new. But he was abundantly clear about not supporting Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.

While many believed this fight could completely ruin the chemistry between the Warriors' players, head coach Steve Kerr has revealed Poole is willing to be back on the court with Green. It's great news for Dub Nation ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

