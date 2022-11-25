Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was already seen as a promising player when he was a part of the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was still dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2019 when the Clips decided to bring both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the formerly known as Staples Center. 

This move wasn't discussed that much during that time, but three years after it was completed, many people talked about it. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dubbed a better player than Paul George, some have said he's better than Ja Morant and more. 

Even fans clowned the Clippers for making this move, showing that they aren't happy with the way things unfolded for the Californians. Shai appears to feel the same, according to one of his former teammates. 

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

Patrick Beverley recently talked about this situation, which has gotten a lot bigger in recent days. Bev, who currently plays for the Lakers, revealed how Shai feels about all of this. 

“From day one you told me I was gonna be a superstar. […] He was mad about that [Paul George trade]. I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you mad?’ [And he was like], ‘What the f–k you mean, why I’m mad? [They were] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George.’ At a young age. For a sophomore to even attempt to say that, like okay, that’s some ballsy s–t,” Beverley said in his podcast, via Clutch Points.

“He knows exactly who he is. He’s a superstar.”

SGA is playing at a great level right now, and many are convinced he's a future superstar of the league. The Canadian player is one of the best players this season, and the only good thing the Thunder has to show. He has been compared to big names like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and others, which shows how great he's playing this season. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

By Orlando Silva
Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame
NBA Media

Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame

By Lee Tran
Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."

By Orlando Silva
Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
rose mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

By Orlando Silva
10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

By Orlando Silva
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar
Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

By Orlando Silva
Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row
NBA

Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs
NBA Media

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

By Aikansh Chaudhary
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek