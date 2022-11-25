Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was already seen as a promising player when he was a part of the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was still dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2019 when the Clips decided to bring both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the formerly known as Staples Center.

This move wasn't discussed that much during that time, but three years after it was completed, many people talked about it. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dubbed a better player than Paul George, some have said he's better than Ja Morant and more.

Even fans clowned the Clippers for making this move, showing that they aren't happy with the way things unfolded for the Californians. Shai appears to feel the same, according to one of his former teammates.

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

Patrick Beverley recently talked about this situation, which has gotten a lot bigger in recent days. Bev, who currently plays for the Lakers, revealed how Shai feels about all of this.

“From day one you told me I was gonna be a superstar. […] He was mad about that [Paul George trade]. I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you mad?’ [And he was like], ‘What the f–k you mean, why I’m mad? [They were] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George.’ At a young age. For a sophomore to even attempt to say that, like okay, that’s some ballsy s–t,” Beverley said in his podcast, via Clutch Points. “He knows exactly who he is. He’s a superstar.”

SGA is playing at a great level right now, and many are convinced he's a future superstar of the league. The Canadian player is one of the best players this season, and the only good thing the Thunder has to show. He has been compared to big names like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and others, which shows how great he's playing this season.

