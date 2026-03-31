Patrick Beverley Takes Shots At Dwyane Wade Again While Backing James Harden

Patrick Beverley has doubled down on his stance in the ongoing debate involving Dwyane Wade and James Harden, and this time, he came armed with numbers. Speaking on his platform, Beverley pushed back against criticism by laying out what he called ‘facts’ to support his claim that Harden ranks above Wade all-time.

“They called me delusional. They call me crazy. They call me stupid. It’s the funniest thing in the world. So again, I’m only going to speak on facts. This is facts. I’m going to my phone on this one because I wrote a whole bunch of stuff down and I like to look up my things.”

“MVPs: Harden”

“Scoring titles: Harden”

“Assist Titles: Harden”

“All NBA 1st team: Harden.”

“Career points: Harden.”

“Career assist: Harden.”

“Career rebounds: Harden.”

“Career steals: Harden.”

“Career blocks: Wade”

“Now these are all facts. Now if I was to read this whole list backwards, in reverse to all the viewers out there, if I said James Harden as Dwyane Wade and then said, yeah, James Harden is the best player, y’all would look at me crazy.”

“I think this argument isn’t a disrespect to Dwyane Wade. I think it’s a disrespect to James Harden.”

He pointed to the MVP awards first. Harden has one MVP, while Wade has none. Then came scoring titles, where Harden leads 3 to 1. Assist titles also favor Harden, 2 to 0. When it comes to All-NBA First Team selections, Harden again holds a clear edge with 6 compared to Wade’s 2. Overall, All-NBA selections are tied at 8 each.

The statistical gap becomes more visible with career totals. Harden has scored 29,234 points, while Wade finished with 23,165. In assists, Harden has 8,849 compared to Wade’s 5,701. Harden also leads in rebounds with 6,798, while Wade recorded 4,933. In steals, Harden has 1,789, slightly ahead of Wade’s 1,620.

The only major category where Wade leads is blocks. Wade recorded 885 blocks in his career, compared to Harden’s 682, which reflects Wade’s defensive presence as a guard.

Looking at career averages, Harden again holds the edge in offensive production. He averages 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, along with 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, with 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

For Beverley, the issue is not about disrespecting Wade’s legacy. He made it clear that Wade’s achievements, including championships and clutch performances, are not being dismissed. Instead, he believes Harden’s individual dominance is not being given enough credit in all-time rankings.

“This s**t don’t even seem real. And I don’t know how the argument switched from is Pat Bev better than Dwyane Wade. That was never the argument. My only argument, which I continue to back up with facts, is James Harden is a top three shooting guard of all time. Dwyane Wade, you’re four. It’s okay. You can be four.”

“You talk about top five, top six, top 10 shooting guards. You’re probably the only top 10 shooting guard who didn’t shoot 30% from three career-wise. You shot 29%. Russell Westbrook shot 31. Andre Drummond shot 31. You shot 29.”

“And it’s not a diss. I think it’s a flex. For you to be considered top five, top three shooting guards ever without a 30 clip is a flex. A guard who can’t shoot like that and still be that legendary is a flex.”

“But the game has evolved. James Harden played against better players. That’s a fact. James Harden has never missed the playoffs. You’ve missed the playoffs multiple times. That’s a fact. You did it in the East. Harden had to run into Golden State Warriors, the same team that was getting LeBron James up out of there.”

“These are all facts. I’m not making s**t up. I’m not doing clickbait. I’m giving you facts.”

He also brought up the context around the era and competition. Beverley argued that Harden faced tougher paths in the Western Conference, including repeated battles with the Golden State Warriors during their peak years. He added that Harden has never missed the playoffs for his career, while Wade has missed them three times in 16 seasons outside the postseason.

Another point Beverley highlighted was shooting. Wade finished his career as a 29.3% three-point shooter, while Harden built his game around perimeter scoring and efficiency in a spacing-heavy era. Beverley framed this not as a flaw in Wade’s game, but as evidence of how much the game has evolved.

Still, the debate is not settled by numbers alone.

Wade’s supporters point to his three championships, a Finals MVP, elite defense, and playoff dominance as factors that go beyond statistical comparison. Harden’s case leans heavily on volume, efficiency, and sustained offensive production over time.

Beverley, though, is not trying to balance both perspectives. He has made his stance clear. In his view, Harden is a top-three shooting guard of all time, and Wade comes next.