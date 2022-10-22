Patrick Beverley recently faced his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Los Angeles Lakers, his new squad. The controversial player lived some good moments with the Clips, but now he's all-in on helping the Purple and Gold compete and return to the playoffs again.

Bev had a very discreet night against the Clippers, posting only 5 points, grabbing 2 rebounds, and feeding only 1 assist. The All-Defensive player didn't get involved in controversies with his old teammates during the game, but after everything was said and done, he took his chance to mess with Paul George.

The swingman shared a series of videos and pictures on Instagram, congratulating his team on the win and wishing that there would be more of them in the future. The Clippers started the season the right way, unlike the Lakers, who are winless after two matches.

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

Many people celebrated PG13 and the Clippers, but Beverley didn't miss his chance to comment on this post, accusing his former teammate of fouling and punching him in the face. He even claimed that George should have been ejected from the game for his action.

The Lakers keep struggling after adding a series of veterans this summer. Beverley landed in LA hoping to help the team turn things around, but nothing has happened so far. They need to show a different face, or the season will get ugly very quickly.

Russell Westbrook has been receiving criticism for his performances, especially during this game. Yet, he's been supported by his teammates as they try to take the Lakers to the top of the league again.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are looking very sharp and will try to show why so many people think they can win it all this season. They are living very different realities, but things could change during these months.