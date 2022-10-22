Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

pat pg13

Patrick Beverley recently faced his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Los Angeles Lakers, his new squad. The controversial player lived some good moments with the Clips, but now he's all-in on helping the Purple and Gold compete and return to the playoffs again. 

Bev had a very discreet night against the Clippers, posting only 5 points, grabbing 2 rebounds, and feeding only 1 assist. The All-Defensive player didn't get involved in controversies with his old teammates during the game, but after everything was said and done, he took his chance to mess with Paul George. 

The swingman shared a series of videos and pictures on Instagram, congratulating his team on the win and wishing that there would be more of them in the future. The Clippers started the season the right way, unlike the Lakers, who are winless after two matches. 

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

Many people celebrated PG13 and the Clippers, but Beverley didn't miss his chance to comment on this post, accusing his former teammate of fouling and punching him in the face. He even claimed that George should have been ejected from the game for his action. 

bev comment.jfif

The Lakers keep struggling after adding a series of veterans this summer. Beverley landed in LA hoping to help the team turn things around, but nothing has happened so far. They need to show a different face, or the season will get ugly very quickly. 

Russell Westbrook has been receiving criticism for his performances, especially during this game. Yet, he's been supported by his teammates as they try to take the Lakers to the top of the league again. 

Meanwhile, the Clippers are looking very sharp and will try to show why so many people think they can win it all this season. They are living very different realities, but things could change during these months. 

YOU MAY LIKE

pat pg13
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Juan Toscano Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."

By Orlando Silva
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season, Is He The Most Selfish Player On The Los Angeles Lakers?

By Orlando Silva
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

By Aaron Abhishek
clarkson lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."
NBA Media

Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."

By Divij Kulkarni
Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"
NBA Media

Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Edwards Speaks Out After Minnesota's Embarrassing Loss To The Utah Jazz: "Gotta Figure It Out. It's The Little Things."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Speaks Out After Minnesota's Embarrassing Loss To The Utah Jazz: "Gotta Figure It Out. It's The Little Things."

By Divij Kulkarni
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek