Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."

It has been a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Expectations weren't sky-high for once in L.A. after all their struggles last season, but no one would have predicted that they'd be this bad to start off.

The Lakers have lost 4 in a row to drop to 2-9 and if not for a miracle buzzer-beater from Matt Ryan against the Pelicans, they would have the worst record in the NBA. One of the bigger disappointments in a season full of them has been Patrick Beverley, with Kendrick Perkins saying that the guard has given the Lakers nothing this season.

Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room

We all know that Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, but the veteran is shooting just 29.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc while averaging a career-low 4.9 points per game. Beverley just hasn't gotten going yet but he did try to keep spirits up in the locker room after yet another loss.

“Stay with it, stay with it. We got Lonnie (Walker IV) out (Dennis) Schroder out, TB (Thomas Bryant) out, we got some heavy hitters coming back. We got a good week. We got Detroit next, Brooklyn this week again four-five days off. So just keep getting better.”

They get the Kings next, not the Pistons but that aside, Beverley is just doing what he can to uplift morale. None of the players he mentioned there are game-changers and while they will help the Lakers get better, it won't be by much.

Richard Jefferson said that the team is about 10 games away from their season already being over and they need to make some changes fast or else it will be another lost season. It is kind of bizarre to think that there is a very good chance that Beverley's run of going to the playoffs every season that he has been healthy is probably going to come to an end when he teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

