Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers were touted as the favorites to win the title. The reason behind it was the return of the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the team. While Kawhi's injury has kept him out for the majority of games this season, PG13 has been carrying the team on his back.

Following a sensational win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers have now improved their record to 7-5. Considering the Clippers and the Lakers are rivals, the fans of the former must have felt good after the comfortable win. Another thing that the fans probably enjoyed was the poor performance of Patrick Beverley.

Since leaving the Clippers, Pat Bev has berated the Clippers on every occasion possible. Even when he joined the Purple and Gold, he compared the difference between the atmosphere of playing for the Lakers. He is proud to be sharing the locker room with LeBron James.

Paul George Smartly Calls Out Patrick Beverley

Considering George and Beverley were teammates for some time, Bev's comments about the Clippers must have rubbed George the wrong way. On top of that, PG13 absolutely obliterated Beverley in their recent matchup.

Keeping that in mind, George made sure to call out Beverley by using a famous saying and linking it to how the Lakers guard has failed to evolve his game with time.

"At that point, just get to a spot, raise up. We always have this saying of he's not going to grow and that's the case. Just get to a spot. Pat, he's really good if you dance and you give him a chance to creep up and crouch."

Considering the fact that George has shared the court with Pat Bev, he has closely seen his game. He used that knowledge to perfection against Beverley in their recent matchup.

So much so that PG13 ended up with 29 points while making 10/17 shots from the field. For the most part of the game, he was guarded by none other than Beverley, but he was simply too good for the Lakers guard.

