Paul Pierce Sounds Off On The Nets' Conditions For Kyrie Irving: "That’s Just Kinda Too Much...”

Nobody is arguing that Kyrie Irving was in the right when he posted a Tweet directly linking himself to an anti-semitic film. In fact, at first, everyone was fully on board with punishing Irving, and those feelings only heightened when he refused to apologize when confronted.

But in their latest response to Irving's latest antics, the Nets decided to give him a list of six conditions he has to meet before he can be allowed back on the floor.

1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.



2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.



3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.



4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets



5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn



6. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

Right away, there were doubts that Irving would be willing to fulfill all of those things, and there are reports that the Nets may have even anticipated Kyrie being unable to accomplish the tasks.

And while the Nets are being applauded by some for taking action against Kyrie, they are being flamed by others for the mistreatment of Irving. Speaking on the 'Tap In' podcast, Celtics legend Paul Pierce gave his own thoughts on the situation and explained why he thinks the Nets did a little too much.

“I think that’s just kinda too much,” Pierce said. “Just to keep it all honest. He understood that he made a mistake. He apologized for it. But now that they want him to do the comeback to play ball, I just don’t agree with it. We all know that Kyrie is not a hateful person. He’s not antisimetic. You’ve heard a number of his friends come out and say and vouch for him. I just don’t agree with the process he has to go through to get back on the court.”

Paul Pierce is just one of several ex-players (including Stephen Jackson) to stand up for Irving amid this PR nightmare.

While Irving is good enough to earn a few more chances, he'll have to walk a tight line for the rest of the season if he wants to avoid a breakup with the Nets.