Potential No. 1 Pick Darryn Peterson Builds His Perfect All-Time NBA Player

Darryn Peterson reveals ideal NBA skillset built from five modern superstars

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on February 02, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on February 02, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Darryn Peterson gave a clear look into how he sees the game when he was asked to build his perfect all-time NBA player. The projected top pick did not hesitate.

He picked shooting from Stephen Curry, handles from Kyrie Irving, defense from Kawhi Leonard, athleticism from Anthony Edwards, and basketball IQ from LeBron James. That combination says a lot about Peterson’s mindset. Every name on that list represents elite skills that translate directly to winning basketball.

 

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Put all of that together, and it forms a modern blueprint. Not just a scorer, not just an athlete, but a complete player who impacts every phase of the game. Peterson’s own game shows flashes of that vision. In limited action this season, he averaged 28.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 33.8% from three. Those numbers show scoring ability and efficiency, even during a disrupted year.

His freshman season at Kansas did not go as planned. He dealt with injuries for most of the year and admitted he was not himself until late in the season. He also spoke about mental challenges, describing some of his experiences as traumatic. That honesty added context to a season that raised questions about his consistency and durability.

Despite that, the talent remains obvious. There are still NBA players and scouts who believe Peterson could be one of the best prospects to come out of Ohio since LeBron. That level of expectation does not disappear after one uneven season.

At the same time, his draft stock has taken a hit. He entered the year as a near lock for the No. 1 pick. Now, there are real discussions about him falling out of the top three. Concerns around injuries, decision-making, and moments where he subbed himself out of games have forced teams to take a closer look.

That creates an interesting situation. Peterson has even considered returning to college for another season instead of entering the 2026 NBA Draft. It is a rare move for a projected top pick, but it reflects where his stock stands right now.

Even with that uncertainty, his upside keeps him in the conversation. Players who can score at his level, with his size and skill, do not come around often. If he can stabilize his health and sharpen his decision-making, he still projects as a franchise-level talent.

Now the focus shifts to what comes next. Whether he enters the draft or returns to Kansas, the goal remains the same.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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