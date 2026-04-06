Potential No. 1 Pick Darryn Peterson Builds His Perfect All-Time NBA Player

Darryn Peterson gave a clear look into how he sees the game when he was asked to build his perfect all-time NBA player. The projected top pick did not hesitate.

He picked shooting from Stephen Curry, handles from Kyrie Irving, defense from Kawhi Leonard, athleticism from Anthony Edwards, and basketball IQ from LeBron James. That combination says a lot about Peterson’s mindset. Every name on that list represents elite skills that translate directly to winning basketball.

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Put all of that together, and it forms a modern blueprint. Not just a scorer, not just an athlete, but a complete player who impacts every phase of the game. Peterson’s own game shows flashes of that vision. In limited action this season, he averaged 28.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 33.8% from three. Those numbers show scoring ability and efficiency, even during a disrupted year.

His freshman season at Kansas did not go as planned. He dealt with injuries for most of the year and admitted he was not himself until late in the season. He also spoke about mental challenges, describing some of his experiences as traumatic. That honesty added context to a season that raised questions about his consistency and durability.

Despite that, the talent remains obvious. There are still NBA players and scouts who believe Peterson could be one of the best prospects to come out of Ohio since LeBron. That level of expectation does not disappear after one uneven season.

At the same time, his draft stock has taken a hit. He entered the year as a near lock for the No. 1 pick. Now, there are real discussions about him falling out of the top three. Concerns around injuries, decision-making, and moments where he subbed himself out of games have forced teams to take a closer look.

That creates an interesting situation. Peterson has even considered returning to college for another season instead of entering the 2026 NBA Draft. It is a rare move for a projected top pick, but it reflects where his stock stands right now.

Even with that uncertainty, his upside keeps him in the conversation. Players who can score at his level, with his size and skill, do not come around often. If he can stabilize his health and sharpen his decision-making, he still projects as a franchise-level talent.

Now the focus shifts to what comes next. Whether he enters the draft or returns to Kansas, the goal remains the same.