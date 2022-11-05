Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.

However, not everything appears to be cool for him, as he's once again involved in controversy. After beefing with No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero for a brief period in the offseason, Murray has apparently found a new rival (not Spurs fans), and this time the situation could be a little more serious for him.

Murray's current girlfriend, Jania Meshell, happens to be one of the baby mamas of rapper NBA YoungBoy. The rapper, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, recently took to Instagram to voice his frustrations about a situation that involved his son.

YoungBoy used the Instagram account of his producer Khris James to send a big message to Murray, berating Dejounte for allegedly kicking his son Kacey out of his car.

“I’m a real shooter b—h, yo bf a h–! I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk,” Gaulden wrote in an Instagram story.

The kid's mom went on Instagram to clear the air, and had the boy with her, asking him if Murray ever did something wrong to him.

“He ever put us out?” Meshell asked. “He didn’t,” Kacey replied. “He didn’t, right? What are people talking about?” Meshell, beset with a perplexed look on her face, wondered.

This wasn't enough to cool things off, as YoungBoy kept calling out Murray and also Meshell, making bold claims about them.

“Single moms? You bum b—h you barely get book you live off his money,” the rapper added. “F–k yall hoes.”

Meshell also had some things to say and took to Twitter to explain her side of the story, clarifying she wasn't trying to knock on anybody with her words.

“The sad part is I wasn’t bashing anyone I was giving mothers a pat on the back like it’s always drama with y’all ✌🏽” Meshell wrote.

This is a bad situation, and hopefully, things get better soon. NBA players have been involved in a series of off-court controversies this season, and this is the last thing the association needs right now. NBA saying he's a 'real shooter' is something to be concerned about, but we all hope this doesn't get more serious and all parties involved can fix their differences.