“F*** That Overseas S***” – Raymond Felton Thinks Americans Are Still Better Than International Players

Raymond Felton thinks the Americans are still the top dogs when it comes to basketball.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Pace Academy’s head coach Raymond Felton gives instructions to one of his players during the game between Briarcrest Christian School and Pace Academy during Memphis Hoopfest in Eads, Tenn.
Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

International superstars have now taken over the NBA, but Raymond Felton believes the Americans are still better as a whole. Felton, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, made his feelings on the subject crystal clear on the latest episode of the To The Baha podcast.

“I’m in the AAU space,” Felton said. “I’m an AAU coach. Some of these kids are not coachable, but then it’s a lot of these kids that are coachable. F*** that overseas s***, overseas is better, this and that. No, overseas ain’t better. They ain’t, sorry. I’m sorry, f*** that, they not.

“As a whole, they’re not,” Felton said. “Are they getting better? Yes, of course. They making kids play pros at 14 years old… They’re more disciplined because they play as a pro at 14 years old. 14-year-old kids is still playing AAU over here, they ain’t playing against grown men.”

It’s true that the U.S. still has a better pool of talent than any other country in the world. The sheer number of good-to-great players they have is far greater than other nations.

This is why Team USA has won the gold in each of the last five Olympic Games, but the gap between them and the rest is reducing. We saw Serbia give them a run for their money in the semifinals in 2024 in Paris. Team USA trailed by as many as 17 points in that game, and it took some heroics from Stephen Curry to come away with a 95-91 win.

Curry won’t be there at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and neither will LeBron James, who was named MVP in Paris. It will be very interesting to see if Team USA can still come out on top without the old guard. As things stand, there is a decent chance this spectacular gold medal streak could come to an end thanks to the big names they will come up against.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama will all have their eyes set on capturing the gold in 2028. They might just be the five best players in the world today, and this is probably the first time in history that you can make a strong case that not a single player from the U.S. should be in the top 5.

A couple of players from this group have dominated when it comes to the major awards in the NBA in recent history. Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Gilgeous-Alexander have won MVP in six of the last seven seasons.

The only time they didn’t win was in 2023 when Joel Embiid took home the award. Embiid did play for Team USA in Paris, but he was born and brought up in Cameroon.

So, the last time a U.S.-born player won MVP was James Harden in 2018. You can maybe argue that LeBron should have won it in 2020, but that’s about the only time during this stretch that you can make a decent case for an American.

The fact of the matter is that the very best basketball players haven’t been from the U.S. for a little while now. If you look at the MVP race for this season, it’s likely to be between the five men we mentioned earlier again.

This is something that USA Basketball should be concerned about. There has been a lot of talk about how maybe the way young American players are being coached needs to be changed. Former NBA player Matt Barnes explained how European kids are coached differently, and perhaps a retooling of the system might be in order.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Austin Reaves Listed As Lakers’ Top Trade Assets With Two Draft Picks This Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like