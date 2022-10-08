Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."

Credit: Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

The Redeem Team in 2008 is one of the most popular iterations of Team USA in history. While there was a lot of hype around them when they won the gold medal at the Olympics, many people didn't have much of an idea of what made them tick. The recent documentary that was released has changed that, with fans now able to get an inside look into how the Redeem Team was built and how they came together.

Led by none other than Kobe Bryant, the team was a who's who of the best players in the 2000s in the NBA. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony were among those that represented the USA during the 2008 Olympics. And while the narrative that has been established is that they learned a lot from Kobe, which they did, the learning wasn't exactly a one-way street.

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Revealed That There Was No Jealousy Within The Roster

Kobe Bryant was the most accomplished figure at the time on the team, he'd won three championships and was fresh off of an MVP season. It would have been natural if there had been some ego tussles between the players as they trained for the Olympics. But according to the legendary Coach K, who coached the team, the other players inspired Bryant as much as they learned from him, as he told Esquire in an interview.

"Yeah, it was very humble. Honoring him and his impact on the group, but also their impact on him. It's not just that Kobe made them better, they made Kobe better. Just seeing his birthday and that kind of thing, there could have been a lot of jealousy on the team with all that talent. It was a jealous-free zone, and I loved that.

"They were concerned about winning and representing the U.S. with respect—and they did all that. They became very close friends, which I thought over the years has had a great positive impact on the NBA and on USA Basketball. It comes at a good time, this documentary, for especially the younger players in our country, to see it. Because we're into a lot of individualism. And a little more self-promotion with social media. I think it comes at a really good time. Obviously, I love the ending. We won."

It's easy to see that this was one of the most wholesome environments of all time and one that allowed some all-time greats to learn from one another. Ultimately, it is a ringing endorsement for more players to represent Team USA, just so they can grow and become greater in their own careers while doing something amazing for their country.