Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy

The Golden State Warriors have not started their title defense well, to say the least. The Dubs have lost 7 of their first 10 games, and the losses have come despite what many would consider quite an easy schedule. And while there is some cause for concern for those within the organization, their core is quite stable knowing that they have already achieved a lot more than most in NBA history. 

Now, that's not to say that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are the types to rest on their laurels, but there can be no disputing that their legacies have been cemented. Draymond Green could be on his way out of the organization, especially after the whole fiasco with Jordan Poole, but even if he does leave, his impact can never be forgotten. And he recently got quite a huge compliment from a former NBA champion. 

Richard Jefferson Highlighted Draymond Green's Impact On Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson's Legacies

While he may have never been the type to stuff a stat sheet, Green has done the little things for the Warriors year in and year out. His ability to bring the offense and the defense together by doing the dirty work has seen him do enough to probably be considered a Hall Of Famer. Draymond also has won DPOY, but it's the way he's allowed Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to flourish that Richard Jefferson spoke about on his Road Tripping podcast. 

"Draymond Green has f**king mastered his situation like not many players in NBA history have. He's elevated Steph and Klay. We know their numbers when he is on the floor. He's elevated them and that scary like he is part of the reason why Steph has two MVPs. He is part of the reason why Steph's legacy is what it is."

The conversation was about whether Green would be a Hall Of Famer without Steph and Klay around him, and Jefferson brings up a really good point. While Dray has undoubtedly benefitted from playing his whole career in a dream situation, he has also contributed heavily to making that situation what it became. 

The hypothetical of whether a player would be as good if they played for another team than the one they ended up on is a moot point. The truth is that Green is a 4-time champion and has been the heartbeat of the most successful franchise of the last decade. While he rightly gets criticized at times, he also deserves his due flowers. 

