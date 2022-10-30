Robert Horry Is Upset With The Lakers' "Crazy" Shot Selection

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a forgettable start to the NBA 2022-23 season and are winless in five games. Their latest loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they went down 111-102 in overtime.

While the shooting has been primarily looked at as the reason behind their failures, former Lakers champion, Robert Horry has put forth another aspect that he felt was the reason behind the Purple and Gold's struggles.

According to Basketball Network, Horry narrowed down the reason to Los Angeles' poor shot selection that cost them games that could have been closed out.

"When I watch the Lakers play, it's like they're right on the cusp of doing something crazy every possession. I'm all about giving players a green light if they deserve a green light. But you can't just walk into a season and go, 'You got a green light. You got a green light. You got a green light.' No. Players think, 'Every shot I take is a good shot.' When you are losing like the Lakers, you gotta make sure every shot you take is a great shot. And that's the difference in a lot of these teams."

Horry isn't entirely wrong, the Lakers, at the time of writing rank last when it comes to accounting for stats in the offense department.

The Expert Opinions About Los Angeles Lakers 0-5 Run Continues

If it was Horry who felt that shot selection was a head-scratching conundrum, Charles Barkley had earlier blasted the front office for constructing an ill-fitting roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers’ roster was an upgrade compared to last season as they added veteran Patrick Beverley, and some young blood in Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Dennis Schroder. However, none of the names have been the perfect fit alongside the two Lakers superstars.

“Last year and this year, what they’re putting around LeBron is an embarrassment. Last year, they put them [old] geezers around him. Somebody is not doing their job in Los Angeles. Period.”

On the game front, the Lakers will now gear up to play the Denver Nuggets next after losing 99-110 to them three days ago. This time, they may have to suit up without the services of Anthony Davis who has been listed as questionable due to his lower back tightness. How the side remains to snap their losing streak remains to be seen.