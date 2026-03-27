Robert Parish Recalls His Cold-Blooded Reaction When Michael Jordan Threatened Him During Bulls’ Practice

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan asserted himself as the undisputed leader of the franchise. Given his status as the best player in the world, there weren’t many who could contest his leadership either. However, four-time NBA champion Robert Parish wasn’t willing to give the Bulls superstar any special treatment.

Robert Parish made a name for himself as a key member of the Boston Celtics‘ dynasty in the ’80s. Having played next to Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, Parish had experienced being part of championship teams. Hence, during a recent interview with HoopsHype’s Sam Yip, Parish revealed that this made him immune to Michael Jordan’s intimidation, something the latter didn’t like.

“His teammates didn’t challenge him. You can tell by how he looked at me, the disposition, and the stance that he took. There ain’t nobody that challenged Michael,” Parish claimed. “Michael had unchallenged power on that team. And rightly so. He was the main man. He should have had that. But I just let him know that he’s not the first superstar that I played with.”

“S–t, Larry Bird was a superstar. I wasn’t in awe of Michael Jordan. And I told him so. S–t, I played with a bad motherf—er. S–t, Larry’s one of the all-time greats. So why am I going to be in awe of Michael Jordan, may I ask?”

Parish only joined the Chicago Bulls in the 1996-97 season, right in the middle of the Bulls’ second three-peat of the decade. While Michael Jordan was undoubtedly the face of the league at this point, Parish had experienced Larry Bird’s leadership, who had arguably achieved the same status in the ’80s.

Since Robert Parish wasn’t as enamored with Jordan’s star power, he had the latitude to call out the Bulls’ superstar when necessary. On that note, Parish recalled a specific practice session where he talked trash with Jordan, and despite Jordan’s threats, he didn’t back down. He shared:

“So first, I was playing with the first team with Michael, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. And then Phil Jackson put me with the second unit and put Luc Longley back on the first unit. So we beat them four straight games. And so after the scrimmage was over, I asked Michael how did he like that a– whooping. So he took offense to that.”

“He told me that he was gonna kick my a– and all that,” Parish added. “I told him, if you feel so strongly about it, you can come and get some. So after a little exchange that he and I had, we were cool.”

Given the high-intensity environment in which they play, arguments between teammates are inevitable. Still, resolutions are necessary to ensure that there is no further animosity. On that note, Parish and Jordan’s championship experience helped them reach a mutual understanding.

This proved positive in its own way. Although Parish was a seldom-used big man in the rotation, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in the 1996-97 season, his influence on the team’s performance was significant.

Needless to say, his prodding may have pushed Michael Jordan to a greater level of performance, too. Although he missed out on the MVP award that year, Jordan averaged a league-high 29.6 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

While putting together some inspired performances in the playoffs, averaging 31.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, Michael Jordan led the Bulls to their fifth title in seven years. On that note, he even helped Robert Parish add another trophy to his overall collection.