Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Houston Rockets at the FedEx on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies are 24-48 and 12th in the West with a 12-22 home record, while the Rockets are 43-29 and sixth in the West with an 18-19 road record.

The Grizzlies are coming off a one-sided 123-98 loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, while the Rockets fell to a historic 110-108 OT loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday as well. This is their third encounter of the season, with the Rockets winning their last clash 108-99 on January 26, 2026. Houston holds a 2-0 season-series lead over Memphis and will hope to complete the sweep on Friday.

The Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant, who’s averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season, but has played just 20 games for the franchise and was recently ruled out for the season. In his absence, the Grizzlies will rely on rookie Cedric Coward to have a big night, who’s averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds this season.

The Rockets are led by Kevin Durant, who’s averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. Durant was held responsible for the Rockets blowing a 13-point OT lead against the Wolves after missing two free throws, so co-star Alperen Sengun will have pressure to perform and build on his 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assist averages this season.

The Rockets need a win to boost their 4-6 record over the last 10 games. They’re losing steam in the West standings race and need to beat the tanking Grizzlies to get their season back on track.

Injury Report

Grizzlies

Ja Morant: Out (elbow)

Ty Jerome: Out (ankle)

Santi Aldama: Out (knee)

Brandon Clarke: Out (calf)

Zach Edey: Out (ankle)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (finger)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out (toe)

Jahmai Mashack: Out (ankle)

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (ankle)

Fred VanVleet: Out (knee)

Why The Grizzlies Have The Advantage

The Grizzlies are coming into this contest severely undermanned, having eight players ruled out heading into this clash. This is the third consecutive season the team has been beset with a major injury crisis, and they’ll hope it’s the final year they have to play games as a tanking franchise, especially with rule changes in the works.

The Grizzlies can’t rely on much as true advantages. Most of their overall season stats are unreliable due to the lineup fluidity they have endured with injuries. In fact, it’s this fluidity that might be their best advantage as their unpredictable personnel could have big nights to stun an already-reeling Rockets franchise.

The Grizzlies are average when it comes to getting to the line, shooting 22.3 free throws per game (17th), but have a strong half-court defensive unit with 8.8 steals per game (10th). Given that playing against teams like this can be a pain point for the Rockets, Memphis could spring an upset.

One of the underrated features of the Grizzlies’ offense is their ball-movement, as the franchise completes 300.9 passes per game. This has resulted in the team having 28.2 assists per game, which would rank ninth in the NBA this season. This has led to a 113.0 offensive rating on the season.

Coach Tuomas Iisalo hopes his system helps a roster of role-players steal a win if they execute at a high-level.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The Rockets have advantages in almost every measurable category heading into this contest. They’re the best rebounders in the NBA with 48.0 total rebounds per game, also leading the league in offensive rebounds with 15.0 per game. The franchise also ranks No. 3 in blocks per game (5.8), so they have an interior advantage on almost any team in the NBA. They also rank fifth in paint points with 52.5 per game.

The Grizzlies give up 52.1 paint points per game (22nd in the NBA) and are currently playing 6’7″ Olivier Maxence-Prosper at center, so the interior will be a total mismatch. This is much-needed since the Rockets are one of the weakest three-point shooting teams in the NBA, attempting the second-fewest in the league and converting them at an average 36.2%. But their high-level offense in the mid-range and in the interior can more than cover up for this against opponents like the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies give up the most second-chance points in the NBA, so this is yet another arena the Rockets can gleefully exploit, with that being one of their core strengths. Outside of an outlier shooting performance, the Rockets have pretty much every advantage they can hope for.

Another unmistakable advantage for the Rockets is that they have their core rotation healthy and available for this clash against the undermanned Grizzlies. If they can’t maximize this advantage, their prospects for the Playoffs look grim. Thankfully, another advantage for them here is that the Grizzlies are still 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks in the standings, so losing is still unfortunately incentivized for the Grizzlies here.

X-Factors

The Grizzlies’ 20-year-old forward GG Jackson is one of the few players who’s been able to be a mainstay in their lineup this season. He’s averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds this season, and averaging 18.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 17 games. The former second-round pick is a multi-positional threat with proven offensive capabilities. While this isn’t the best way for him to reinforce his defensive skills, he will be an athletic threat the Rockets will be focused on containing him all game.

Winter addition Taylor Hendricks is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 21 games since joining the Grizzlies, enjoying the developmental minutes he couldn’t succeed in with the Utah Jazz. This opportunity is perfect for the 2023 lottery pick to prove he is still a high-potential prospect in the NBA. A big night against a team like the Rockets will help secure his future even more, as he could be a free agent in the summer.

Amen Thompson remains the biggest x-factor on the Rockets’ lineup. The third-year guard has proven his mettle as an All-Defense caliber player, but his offensive development has been exciting. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season and will be looking to exploit the Grizzlies’ weak perimeter defense, since his shooting ability is still a little wooden.

Jabari Smith Jr. has had an up-and-down season, but he’s been putting together strong performances since February. He’s averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds on the season, but the 23-year-old forward has been making a huge difference on the glass and is picking up his offensive production. If players like Tari Eason continue to struggle, Smith will be deputized to potentially be a third scoring option in this clash.

Prediction

The Rockets should sail to a simple win against the Grizzlies to get their momentum back after a rough stretch of fixtures. The team’s offensive problems will not fix themselves at this point in the season, so a game against the Grizzlies will serve as an opportunity to get back into the correct rhythm. While the Grizzlies are capable of stunning the best in the NBA, as they did to the Denver Nuggets last week, the motivated Rockets should be able to handle this one.

Prediction: Grizzlies 107, Rockets 116