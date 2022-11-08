Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the worst teams in the NBA. Although they had a tough opening schedule, many expected them to still be around the .500 mark in the standings. But the Lakers are currently 2-8 following a blowout defeat against the Utah Jazz.

Apart from LeBron James, if there's a player who is having a somewhat good season, it's Russell Westbrook. Brodie began the season as a starter for the Purple and Gold, but he was later given the role of the sixth man for the team. Since that decision by Darvin Ham, Russ has completely changed the narrative around himself.

He has gone from being one of the worst players of the Lakers to arguably being one of the best. Many have praised Westbrook for embracing a bench role and fitting perfectly into it.

Russell Westbrook's Honest Take On The Lakers So Far This Season

Despite Westbrook finding his form, the Lakers have been unable to do the same through the first 10 games of the season. Evidently, the alarm bells have started to ring for the fanbase, and they are extremely worried about the team's chances of making it to the postseason.

During the postgame conference, Westbrook was asked about his thoughts on the problems for the Lakers this season. He gave a surprisingly calm answer to the question.

(Starts at 1:15)

"I mean you just kinda play the cards that you are dealt. All kind of things happen that can change it around. It's all part of the game, all part of the NBA season."

Westbrook believes losing is part of the game, and he is certainly correct about that assessment. But when a team is expected to be one of the title contenders in the league, it can become hard for fans to digest so many losses in succession.

Their cornerstone player, LeBron James, is not going to get any younger. James will soon turn 38 years old, and he'd not want to waste another one of his final few years in the NBA.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: ""The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Talen Horton-Tucker
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Their Season Is Over After Talen Horton-Tucker Dunked On Damian Jones: "Just Blow The Team Up."

By Lee Tran
Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
NBA Media

Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran