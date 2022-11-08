Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the worst teams in the NBA. Although they had a tough opening schedule, many expected them to still be around the .500 mark in the standings. But the Lakers are currently 2-8 following a blowout defeat against the Utah Jazz.

Apart from LeBron James, if there's a player who is having a somewhat good season, it's Russell Westbrook. Brodie began the season as a starter for the Purple and Gold, but he was later given the role of the sixth man for the team. Since that decision by Darvin Ham, Russ has completely changed the narrative around himself.

He has gone from being one of the worst players of the Lakers to arguably being one of the best. Many have praised Westbrook for embracing a bench role and fitting perfectly into it.

Russell Westbrook's Honest Take On The Lakers So Far This Season

Despite Westbrook finding his form, the Lakers have been unable to do the same through the first 10 games of the season. Evidently, the alarm bells have started to ring for the fanbase, and they are extremely worried about the team's chances of making it to the postseason.

During the postgame conference, Westbrook was asked about his thoughts on the problems for the Lakers this season. He gave a surprisingly calm answer to the question.

(Starts at 1:15)

"I mean you just kinda play the cards that you are dealt. All kind of things happen that can change it around. It's all part of the game, all part of the NBA season."

Westbrook believes losing is part of the game, and he is certainly correct about that assessment. But when a team is expected to be one of the title contenders in the league, it can become hard for fans to digest so many losses in succession.

Their cornerstone player, LeBron James, is not going to get any younger. James will soon turn 38 years old, and he'd not want to waste another one of his final few years in the NBA.

