Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation

When you saw the opening 7 games of the schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers, you knew they weren't going to get off to a good start. They had to face the Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Pelicans in that span, but there was one relatively easier game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers had gotten off to a 2-0 start to the season, but the Lakers were still favorites heading into the game. They got off to a fast start too, but the Blazers clawed back and eventually ended up winning 106-104 in thrilling fashion. Damian Lillard was amazing once again, as he scored 41 points, but the biggest talking point from this game was Russell Westbrook shooting a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds remaining on the shot clock when the Lakers were leading by 1.

NBA Fan Speculates Why Russell Westbrook Attempted That Shot

The Lakers were leading 102-101 when Westbrook shocked everybody, including his teammates, by pulling up for a mid-range shot with plenty of time remaining on the shot clock. Considering his shooting struggles, he unsurprisingly missed it and Damian Lillard hit a 3 on the other end to give the Blazers the lead. It was a bizarre decision by Russ, and a fan came up with an explanation as to why he might have gone for that shot. 

"Rewatching, here I don’t think Russ was a fan of Bron/AD getting the ball from him and sending him to the corner on the two prior possessions, so before that could happen Russ decided he was taking a shot regardless of clock situation. I know, a reach🤷🏾‍♂️"

It is entirely possible that Westbrook saw he wasn't going to get the ball back on that play if he passed it, which was the case in the previous two possessions, so he decided to take matters into his own hands. He was probably even more frustrated by the fact that those two possessions ended up going nowhere, but Kirk Goldsberry on Twitter put out some numbers to explain just how terrible that decision was.

"Russell Westbrook has made 3 of 17 jump shots this season."

"Also, he is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30 seconds to go and 15+ seconds left on the shot clock with their team up by 1 possession in the last 4 seasons."

The right basketball play in this situation when you are leading is to take up as much time as possible because you have the lead. Even if you do decide to score early, it has to be a very high percentage look, and a jumper by Russ is far from that, as shown by Goldsberry there. The fact that no one has done this, not even rookies, in the last 4 seasons shows just how wrong it was.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed disgusted when Westbrook took that shot, and you really can't blame them. They should have won this game, but instead, that shot ended up being a big reason why they have fallen to 0-3, and up next for them are the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons

By Eddie Bitar
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
NBA Media

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."
NBA Media

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"

By Aditya Mohapatra