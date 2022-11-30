Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NBA, or any sports league for that matter, can never be as fun as it is without the presence of play-by-play announcers and analysts. They are the ones who make it interesting for the fans with their amazing calls and equally great takes after games.

Veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith is arguably one of the best at what he does. He is laser sharp with his takes. And never backs down from calling out anyone if they are in the wrong.

But, sometimes even Stephen A. can make mistakes. For example, he was most recently caught on live TV citing a report from the Twitter troll page 'Ballsack Sports.' Smith reported a story regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving reportedly being in a physical altercation, but it was obviously fake.

ESPN Broadcaster Mark Jones Likes A Clip Blasting Stephen A. Smith

Apart from providing his takes about the NBA, Smith can be seen sharing his thoughts on the NFL from time to time as well. Stephen A. recently defended Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

However, not everyone agreed with Smith's defense of Jones. Bishop Talbert Swan used a video featuring a bunch of racoons dancing to share the fact that he doesn't like Smith supporting Jones.

Apparently, Stephen A. Smith's colleague and renowned Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones agreed with Bishop Talbert and liked this clip suggesting that Smith is a 'coon.' Although Jones un-liked the video later on, it was already too late as the screenshot of his liked tweets was already posted online.

Stephen A. is yet to provide any comments on this controversy. But knowing the outspoken nature of the analyst, it won't be a surprise if he calls out his ESPN colleague on live TV or personally. Regardless, it could lead to a huge beef between the two and ESPN may be forced to pick sides. And we know how valuable Smith is to ESPN.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.