Savannah James Goes Viral For Bold Strip Club Admission: “One Of My Favorite Leisure Activities”

A lighthearted podcast moment from Savannah James spiraled into one of the week’s biggest NBA internet debates.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Savannah James watches the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center.
Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Savannah James found herself at the center of NBA internet culture this week after a candid moment on her podcast sent social media into a frenzy. During a special crossover episode of Everybody’s Crazy and Pour Minds, James casually admitted that going to strip clubs is ‘one of my favorite leisure activities,’ a line that immediately took on a life of its own online.

The moment came as Savannah and her co-host April McDaniel welcomed Drea Nicole and Lex P, who spoke about meeting each other at a strip club before building their platform. Rather than reacting with surprise, Savannah leaned in.

“Even more so that y’all met in a strip club, and that’s like one of my favorite leisure activities too, girl… I love it.”

The conversation stayed light and conversational, but the clip quickly escaped its original context and began circulating across NBA Twitter and Instagram.

Savannah added to the surprise by naming Atlanta and Houston as her favorite strip club cities, specifically mentioning Area 29 and The Pinkhouse in Houston. That clarification shut down confusion from fans who initially wondered whether she meant male strip clubs.

The matter-of-fact tone only fueled the conversation further, with fans debating whether the comment was bold, refreshing, or simply overblown by the internet’s obsession with NBA families.

What stood out most was how little the moment seemed to faze Savannah herself. She and McDaniel launched their podcast in April 2024, and it has steadily grown to more than 41,000 subscribers on YouTube. The show has built its identity around candid conversations, humor, and honesty, especially about topics women connected to sports culture are rarely expected to discuss openly.

In that context, Savannah’s comment felt less like a headline grab and more like an extension of the platform she is intentionally building.

LeBron James himself has previously spoken about the foundation of their marriage, emphasizing that it has never been about perfection. In an interview last year, he explained that longevity comes from working through difficult moments rather than chasing an ideal image. That context makes Savannah’s openness easier to understand.

After more than two decades together, their relationship appears built on trust, not optics.

This moment also landed during a stretch where Savannah has quietly become part of several larger conversations around LeBron James’ life off the court. Reports have surfaced suggesting she would like him to retire sooner rather than later, especially as their family priorities shift.

Savannah has also been fiercely defended by LeBron in recent months. When rapper Kevin Gates made comments that many viewed as disrespectful toward her, LeBron did not stay silent. His response was subtle but pointed, reinforcing that Savannah is not just his wife, but someone he deeply respects and protects.

LeBron has been equally vocal about how central Savannah has been to his success. He has repeatedly praised her for holding the family together, grounding him, and allowing him the freedom and stability to become the greatest player of his generation.

In the end, the reaction says more about NBA fandom than Savannah James. A single offhand comment turned into a referendum on marriage, celebrity, and gender expectations. Savannah, meanwhile, kept it simple. She said what she liked, laughed about it, and moved on, leaving the internet to do what it always does.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
