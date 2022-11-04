Skip to main content

Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”

Kanye West has been making headlines in recent weeks after his unfortunate comments on Jewish people caused him to lose a lot of money following this fall out with his associates, the people his agency represented and the deals he had with big companies. 

Now, the rapper is trying to stay strong while the whole world is against him, but West never betrays his 'principles' and keeps expressing his opinions, especially on social media. Amid the chaos Kyrie Irving created in the league when he shared a link to a movie full of antisemitism, the player was met with criticism by everybody. 

Well, Kanye wasn't a part of that group, as he actually showed his support to Kyrie. After Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire criticized Kyrie, Kanye took to Twitter to defend Irving and attack Shaq and Stoudemire

Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business

The back and forth with the Big Diesel didn't stop there, as Kanye kept talking about Shaq and even mentioned his business and the partnership he has with Jamie Salter. 

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter

Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq

I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights”

This didn't sit well with Shaq, who replied to Kanye telling him to mind his business and worry about the problems he has to deal with right now. Moreover, he used Kanye's lyrics to make his message stronger. 

Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.

Right now, tensions are at a really high level and whatever people say or do can spark big arguments. Kyrie Irving is the perfect example of that in the NBA, and Kanye isn't any different in pop culture. Whenever these two express their opinion, things get controversial, and the rest of the world is trying to stop that at any cost. 

