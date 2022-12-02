Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons

Shaquille O'Neal has gotten used to challenging former and current NBA players, which has earned him a lot of criticism from fans. Still, Shaq doesn't care about that, as he always brings up his accolades to shut people down. 

It's not odd to see the former center talking about how he would dominate in today's league or how easy his Los Angeles Lakers would have beaten the competition nowadays, and pretty much claiming that he could be anybody you'd put in front of him. 

Shaq's son Shareef is currently an NBA G League Ignite player, as he keeps trying to get better to get a chance in the NBA. The player had a little stint with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022 Summer League but is now with a different organization. Still, O'Neal has always shown his confidence in the young player. 

That's why he decided to issue a challenge to another NBA father-duo son, saying that he would bet $333K in a match between him and his son and Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. During a recent edition of his The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal claimed he would put money on the table to play against the Chicago Bulls legend. 

"I'll match him, me and Shareef will play against him and his son. And the winner take that 666. I will match it, me and Shareef will play Scottie and son, that's the best out of seven games. And the winner takes that 666,000, but I'm gonna need about seven months."

This would be interesting to see, and it's not the first time Shaq has issued a challenge like this. He also dared LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to take part in a father-son tournament, which would have been very entertaining. These ideas aren't getting traction, and nothing is happening now, but if Shaq can convince these people, it would be great to watch them all going at it. 

