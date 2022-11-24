Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is widely known as the most dominant player to ever play in the league. Shaq is most commonly known for his amazing years with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. But following his departure from the Heat, O'Neal became somewhat of a journeyman.

During that era of Shaq's career, he played almost two seasons for the Phoenix Suns. By then Shaquille O'Neal was a shell of himself but still managed to become an NBA All-Star once.

Anyway, today our focus is on O'Neal's time with the Suns, but not from a basketball point of view. Instead, we will shed some light on one prank that Shaq pulled off.

Shaquille O'Neal's Prank On His Phoenix Suns Teammate

When it comes to O'Neal, he has always had a funny side to him. He once pranked NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith live on his show. He berated Smith for wearing a cowboy hat and wanted him to take that off.

Coming back to his time with the Suns, the Diesel apparently once decided to pee in one of his teammate's shoes as a prank. No, we are not kidding.

Via NBC Sports:

"Shaq is the big prankster, the big joker. But if you do something against him, there’s no tit for tat. There’s tit for nuclear war. He goes to Lou’s locker, grabs his sneakers, pees in them. That’s the start, right? He then goes and let’s just say “messes with” some of Lou’s haircare devices, like his brush and his comb and stuff. Messes with them. Let me put it this way: Messes with them in a way that – I was comfortable telling you he peed in the shoes. I’m not comfortable telling you what he did to the hair stuff. And then this part, I will tell you: He tampers with Lou’s mouth guard."

The player that O'Neal messed up was Lou Amundson, but that was just the tip of the iceberg as he did a plethora of other bad things as well. However, what goes around comes around. Even Shaquille O'Neal has gotten pranked by people. Most recently, his own son pranked him by filling his nose and mouth with Cheetos.

