Shaquille O'Neal Reunited With His High School Teammates After Not Seeing Them Since The 80s And Paid For All The Expenses

It's not a secret that Shaquille O'Neal is one of the coolest guys out there. The Big Diesel was very intimidating for rivals on the court but also a complete joker when he wasn't bullying them. Shaq has collected many great stories during and after his career, showing his best side whenever he can.

We all know that he has helped people who really need it, including a mom who didn't have the money to buy a laptop for her son, homeless people who didn't have enough money to eat, and many more.

It took a lot for Shaq to reach this level and become the humble guy he is right now, and his time in high school played a big role in that. After being called out for getting too arrogant, Shaq decided to change his ways.

He really appreciated his teammates from back in the day and once revealed that he took care of all the expenses when he decided it was time to reunite with his old team. Shaq tracked them down, found them, and then flew them to a specific location to hang out with them. He hadn't seen these people since the 80s, so it was a nice surprise for everybody to meet again and remember the good old times.

“I haven’t talked to these guys since the 80s. Find them. Bring them to Atlanta. I’mma pay for it. I wanna see them,” O’Neal said in an episode of Shaq Life.

He never forgot all the things he lived with these people and didn't miss the chance to thank them for helping him forge his character and toughness on the court.

“Without you guys, there will be no me. I played with some greats. But this right here is where it all started. All of you guys taught me how to fight,” O’Neal said.

Shaq went from being a bully to a funny man after being involved in a terrible altercation. He was thrown into the fire at age 14 and pitted against 20-year-olds to tough him up. He really had to live a lot of things to become who he is now, and Shaq never forgot about the people who were there with him through thin and thick.

If you needed another story to love Shaq more, this one is perfect.