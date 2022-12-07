Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago

Credit: Fadeaway World

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is not an easy task and not every player can handle the pressure of donning the iconic jersey of the organization. When a player is having a great stretch, the Lakers fans will treat the said player as a god, but during tough times, they can be incredibly critical.

The 2012 first-overall pick, Anthony Davis, understands that better than anybody else. Over the last two seasons, he has been criticized a lot by fans due to simply being unavailable because of several injuries. But in the 2022-23 NBA season, Davis is playing at an MVP level. Thus, he has now become a beloved person among the fanbase.

Shaquille O'Neal Praises Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers legend and current NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most vocal personalities in the NBA community right now. After seeing Davis' form over the last 10 games or so, O'Neal had nothing but praise for the 29-year-old. But while doing so, Shaq unveiled what he and Charles Barkley expected from AD a few years ago.

"Me and Charles saw a glimpse of this when he played in New Orleans, and we said, 'In two or three years, he's gonna be the best player in the league.' And he kinda slipped away, but, listen, he woke up. Rumor has it, they moved him to the five spot. He's playing MVP-like ball. He's playing the best ball I've seen in a while & I just hope he can stay healthy.

While Davis has been nothing but sensational this season, his hot streak was put on hold against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis apparently tried to play through high fever, but he instead ended up missing the majority of the game.

Considering this is not a serious injury, fans will hope Davis gets back to business as soon as possible. After all, the Lakers need him to carry them to success.

