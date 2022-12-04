Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have had beef for many years. Howard's emergence with the Orlando Magic drew comparisons to Shaq, and the 'Superman' moniker being applied to him led to O'Neal taking quite a few shots at Dwight. The saga has been simmering along for Howard's whole career and recently caught the spotlight again after some more comments were made. 

Dwight Howard gave his take on why the situation began, although he did explain that he has no issues with Shaquille O'Neal. He isn't one to just take shots lying down though, as he showed when he called Shaq out for talking down on the Taiwanese T1 league. Now that Dwight's prime is firmly behind him and his NBA career is all but done, it seems that the beef will finally come to a close as well. 

Shaquille O'Neal Apologized To Dwight Howard Following A Scolding From His Mother

Shaquille O'Neal's issues with Dwight Howard don't have any altercation to point to as a starting point. Most NBA fans believe that O'Neal's beef with Howard isn't mired in anything that can be deemed understandable. As Howard himself put it, Shaq is often just hating, which is hard to fathom. And it would seem that his mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal agrees, as she gave him a scolding during their Thanksgiving dinner. 

(starts at 3:17 minutes)

"And I got scolded by mom yesterday for messing with Dwight, so Mr. Dwight Howard, I owe you an apology. I will never hurt your feelings again... So Dwight, I'm sorry if I hurt your feelings there."

It's nice to know that despite being one of the most well-known people in the world and a multi-millionaire, Shaquille O'Neal still listens to his mother on these matters. Shaq has often spoken about the influences of parental figures in his life in terms of giving him perspective, so it's no surprise that his mom intervened in this situation with Dwight Howard. 

Whether Dwight will accept this apology or not remains to be seen, but he has often spoken about not understanding where the animosity even comes from, so he will likely be happy to bury the hatchet. Seeing as The Big Diesel and Dwight are two of the NBA's greatest big men ever, it's lovely to see that any beef between them has come to an end. 

