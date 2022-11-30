Skip to main content

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him

Dwight Howard has come back into the limelight a lot more since he decided to take a bold decision and join the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League. The big man was hoping to get a spot on an NBA roster, but it didn't quite work out that way. However, his move to Taiwan has seemed good for him so far. 

Dwight Howard is performing at a very high level in the Taiwanese league, but one aspect of his life in the NBA has not deserted him. Shaquille O'Neal has often hated Howard throughout his career, and that has unfortunately not changed at all even after he moved continents. Shaq likened the T1 League to a fitness league in the USA, leading Dwight to call him out for his take

The beef between the two former Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers big men has carried on for a long time now. Shaq clearly has an issue with his Superman moniker being given to Dwight and he has been unable to let it go. Howard recently opened up on the situation some more. 

Dwight Howard Addressed Shaquille O'Neal's Beef With Him In Conversation With Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has invited many NBA athletes and personalities onto his show, Cold as B*lls, which is a quick interview in an ice bath. Howard was the latest person to do an episode on the show, and he took the opportunity to get real about the beef between him and Shaq. 

(starts at 8:25 minutes)

"Well, I mean, I've never had an issue with Shaq. To be honest, I really didn't know a lot about Shaq as a young kid. My favorite player was Kevin Garnett, Magic Johnson, and Wilt Chamberlain. I watched the Magic play, I didn't even realize Shaq was even on the team until he played the Sixers in the Finals and I saw him demolish Mutombo. 

"I was in the 11th grade and I remember Shaq beating up everybody. And after that I was like, 'Oh man.' My Superman nickname, it came from Soulja Boy. I used to do the dance. I think the confusion is he thought I was trying to take his nickname and be like him and stuff like that. 

"I don't know (what their relationship is now. I've never really had a conversation with Shaq."

The entire situation seems to be a big misunderstanding but it's fair to say that O'Neal has held on to it a lot more than Howard. Dwight had a stellar NBA career, but even he would admit it wasn't as great as O'Neal's. It's time for the two big men to bury the hatchet and move past the whole situation. 

By Divij Kulkarni
