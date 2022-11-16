Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Shares A Wild Theory About The Moon

There are few things more entertaining than NBA basketball, but zany conspiracy theories might be one of those things. There are some wild ideas out in the world not the least of which is that the earth is flat, something a mercurial NBA star has suggested in the past. And while most of these theories have almost no basis in facts and are a little insane, it is quite fun to sit and listen to them. 

Some people take their theories very seriously and have really interesting logic and evidence to back them up. But others just believe something and then find wild reasons to support that argument. Shaquille O'Neal recently shared his own incredibly random and wild theory on Inside The NBA, although he was more joking than anything else. 

The Big Diesel has always been a bit of a comedian, he loves to have fun. It's not always fun for those around him, just ask the teammates he has pranked in his career. But he's not above saying something wild just to be funny, the man once spent valuable time roasting Justin Bieber. And his newest theory is about the moon, which is both a rib-tickler and a head-scratcher. 

Shaquille O'Neal Spoke About His New Moon Theory On Inside The NBA And It Was Hilarious

Inside The NBA has the ideal crew, something the network also clearly thinks, considering that all of them just got new contracts. And it's the chemistry between all of them that makes the show so good. It was on display again as Shaq shared his whack new idea about the moon. 

(starts at 4:10 minutes)

Shaquille O'Neal : "I have a new theory. There's more than one moon. Just let me tell you my theory. The other day I was ridin', and the moon was on the left. I keep going straight, making no lefts, and about 20 minutes later, the moon was behind me."

Charles Barkley: "That's cuz it was moving fool."

Shaquille O'Neal: "Nah, there's more than one moon. And in another 45 seconds, the moon was on my right. There's more than one moon."

The moon and the Earth both have their orbits, and those interact in different ways to make it seem like the moon is moving. Shaq is not serious, but anyone that's looked at the moon for a prolonged period knows exactly what he's talking about. The Big Aristotle has truly earned his nickname. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

