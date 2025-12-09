Shaquille O’Neal Shares His Wild Reaction When He Met His Daughter’s Boyfriend

Shaquille O’Neal has always been very protective of his three daughters, so it was inevitable that he’d have a wild reaction when one of their boyfriends didn’t make a great first impression. When discussing the subject of daughters on The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal explained why he told off the man when he tried to greet him.

“One of my babies brought a motherf***er by,” O’Neal said. “He tried to shake my hand. I said, ‘Man, if you don’t get the f*** out of my face’… Don’t show up to my crib with your pants showing half off your a**. Don’t address me as OG.”

That’s certainly not the way you should be presenting yourself. The Hall of Famer said he would prefer to be addressed as Mr. O’Neal and shared a piece of information with young men who might be thinking of making a move on his daughters, Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’arah.

“What the YN’s don’t understand, we could see them like our parents saw us,” O’Neal stated. “… It ain’t no line you can tell my daughter that I ain’t invent.”

You aren’t going to be able to trick Mr. O’Neal. It also shouldn’t surprise you to know that he is the kind of father to put a lot of rules in place when it comes to dating.

O’Neal made it clear that any boyfriend brought over needs to have a master’s degree. Having just the degree isn’t enough either. He would ask them what they were trying to do and claimed he would know if they were a shyster like he was.

O’Neal also set a rule that his daughters could only date once they turned 24. His sons, though, could date at the age of 18. O’Neal’s reasoning for wanting to make his daughters wait was that they are smarter and he wants them to be focused. He also wanted them to realize they can be happy within themselves and don’t need anyone else to make them happy.

You can tell that O’Neal’s heart is in a good place, at least. His daughters got the better deal as well in terms of house rules for when they turn 18.

“I like my girls a little bit better,” O’Neal admits. “Because as a man you have to protect, provide, and love your woman.”

“I trust them more because they’re more sensitive, they’re more caring, and they’re thinkers,” he adds of his daughters. “You know how boys are. My boys, you bring something in front of the,m and they’re gone.”

“I tell my boys when y’all get 18, you all got to go. Girls can stay as long as they want,” he continues.

O’Neal stated he would pay for all their education, and they could take all the time they wanted. That sure is a great deal.