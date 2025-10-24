Shaquille O’Neal’s $180K Range Rover Was Stolen During Transport; $10K Reward For Information That Leads To The Car’s Recovery

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is known for his love of luxury cars. Given the massive investment in purchasing and remodeling his cars to fit him, O’Neal’s passion for the high-end automobiles knows no bounds. In recent news, however, tragedy struck the four-time NBA champion.

Shaquille O’Neal recently purchased a brand new jet black Range Rover valued at $180,000. The car was sent to Effortless Motors in Atlanta, where it was customized to suit the four-time NBA champion’s 7’1″ frame.

From Atlanta, the car was scheduled for delivery to O’Neal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after being picked up on Monday. However, the car never reached the destination, indicating that the car was stolen somewhere along the way.

According to Hot Freestyle’s post on Instagram, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office reported that an unauthorized individual may have taken possession of the car under false pretenses. Investigations are also being launched into a potential hijacking of the vehicle.

There is some speculation that the perpetrators hacked the moving company’s database and altered the pick-up and drop locations to change the route, according to Page Six. There has been a rise in such cases in Miami, pointing to a potentially similar crime.

Given that Effortless Motors’ customization of the car reportedly increased its value to approximately $300,000, the company has announced a reward of $10,000 for any information leading to the recovery of the vehicle.

“We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously,” said a spokesperson for Effortless Motors . “This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. We are working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle and hold those responsible accountable.”

Shaquille O’Neal Loves His Cars

Shaquille O’Neal is infamous for his larger-than-life personality. As a savvy businessman, he has amassed a significant amount of wealth even after retiring from the NBA. While most stories revolving around O’Neal’s wealth highlight his generosity with strangers, O’Neal certainly does have an affinity for his cars.

Reports indicate that the former NBA player has a massive collection of up to 40 luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, a Bentley Azure, and a customized Apocalypse TRX, among many others. Given his frame, O’Neal has had to make extensive customizations to make them suitable for his size. However, this decision hasn’t always yielded success.

Although Shaquille O’Neal’s love for luxury cars was criticized by his parents when he was younger, he famously responded by buying them a car after earning his first million dollars. Similarly, he remains a generous father when it comes to his daughters, but admits to having stricter standards with his sons.