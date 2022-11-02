Skip to main content

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have finally moved on from head coach Steve Nash and are expected to bring in Nash's old assistant coach, Ime Udoka, into the role. Nash's tenure with the Nets has been a controversial one, as many didn't think he was qualified to take the team to championship level as a complete rookie coach with no assistant experience in the NBA.

After an exhausting time with Brooklyn, Nash has to figure out what to do to remain in the NBA coaching circles. His former teammate on the Phoenix Suns, Shawn Marion suggested that Nash needs to find his groove as an assistant coach before he can return to head coaching roles. 

"At this point, if he really wants to be a coach in the NBA, there's nothing wrong to get back up on the horse. You gotta try again and give it another shot. Honestly, I'd like to see him, if he really wants to coach, he should be an assistant coach for a few years first. Get the intangibles and figure out what it takes and get whatever he's missing or didn't have right now to excel this team the way they are supposed to be, get the production they should have got, and learn from it. Of course, he got it, nepotism and all that, he got it the way he got it, it is what it is. At the end of the day, he had it and it's done now, so it's up to him to decide now on what he wants to do. He would definitely try to go back into the coaching role, but groom yourself. 

Marion makes a great point, as most former players that become coaches go through the assistant coaching circles. Current Dallas Mavericks head coach and former teammate Jason Kidd is the perfect example for Nash, as he failed as a head coach on the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks first and then went on to get experience as an assistant coach with the Lakers to earn his current spot on the Mavs.

What Should Nash Do Next?

With high-level coaches still available around the league, it is unlikely that any team looks toward Nash to replace a coach. Quin Snyder and Frank Vogel are the best available names, with Snyder making the Utah Jazz a perennial playoff team and Vogel leading the Lakers to a championship. 

Nash's best fit might be with a coach who has already gone down the path Nash is on in Jason Kidd. The Mavericks' would be the perfect spot for Nash to refine his coaching skills on a playoff team with high expectations while being able to contribute primarily to how the team runs its offense. Nash working with Luka Doncic might be the perfect fit for the player.

He's sure to have his pick of assistant coach openings, so it'll be interesting to see where Steve Nash goes next.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets
NBA Media

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"

By Gautam Varier
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
NBA Media

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole Calls Out Referees On His Instagram Story
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Calls Out Referees On His Instagram Story

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James And Luka Doncic Are Among The 10 Worst 3-Point Shooters Right Now
NBA Media

LeBron James And Luka Doncic Are Among The 10 Worst 3-Point Shooters Right Now

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Makes It Clear That He Doesn’t Need More Help To Win With The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes It Clear That He Doesn’t Need More Help To Win With The Brooklyn Nets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman Business Story: From $350k To $600 Million
NBA

Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman Business Story: From $350k To $600 Million

By Titan Frey
Charles Barkley Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "These Players Acting Like Idiots and Fools."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "These Players Acting Like Idiots and Fools."

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Lose 3rd Consecutive Game: "They Look Cooked"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Lose 3rd Consecutive Game: "They Look Cooked"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
clippers warriors
NBA Media

NBA GM Believes The Clippers Are In A Different Class From The Warriors: "The Clippers Are The Team To Beat."

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals He Found Out About Steve Nash Getting Fired After Taking A Nap

By Lee Tran
nash kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets

By Lee Tran
Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya