Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have finally moved on from head coach Steve Nash and are expected to bring in Nash's old assistant coach, Ime Udoka, into the role. Nash's tenure with the Nets has been a controversial one, as many didn't think he was qualified to take the team to championship level as a complete rookie coach with no assistant experience in the NBA.

After an exhausting time with Brooklyn, Nash has to figure out what to do to remain in the NBA coaching circles. His former teammate on the Phoenix Suns, Shawn Marion suggested that Nash needs to find his groove as an assistant coach before he can return to head coaching roles.

"At this point, if he really wants to be a coach in the NBA, there's nothing wrong to get back up on the horse. You gotta try again and give it another shot. Honestly, I'd like to see him, if he really wants to coach, he should be an assistant coach for a few years first. Get the intangibles and figure out what it takes and get whatever he's missing or didn't have right now to excel this team the way they are supposed to be, get the production they should have got, and learn from it. Of course, he got it, nepotism and all that, he got it the way he got it, it is what it is. At the end of the day, he had it and it's done now, so it's up to him to decide now on what he wants to do. He would definitely try to go back into the coaching role, but groom yourself.

Marion makes a great point, as most former players that become coaches go through the assistant coaching circles. Current Dallas Mavericks head coach and former teammate Jason Kidd is the perfect example for Nash, as he failed as a head coach on the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks first and then went on to get experience as an assistant coach with the Lakers to earn his current spot on the Mavs.

What Should Nash Do Next?

With high-level coaches still available around the league, it is unlikely that any team looks toward Nash to replace a coach. Quin Snyder and Frank Vogel are the best available names, with Snyder making the Utah Jazz a perennial playoff team and Vogel leading the Lakers to a championship.

Nash's best fit might be with a coach who has already gone down the path Nash is on in Jason Kidd. The Mavericks' would be the perfect spot for Nash to refine his coaching skills on a playoff team with high expectations while being able to contribute primarily to how the team runs its offense. Nash working with Luka Doncic might be the perfect fit for the player.

He's sure to have his pick of assistant coach openings, so it'll be interesting to see where Steve Nash goes next.