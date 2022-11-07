Skip to main content

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

LeBron James has made far from the best start to his season at the moment. The Los Angeles Lakers have lost 7 of their opening 9 games now, and do not look like a playoff team. And their latest loss came at home against LeBron's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have just lost 1 game to start their season. The King himself has been shooting poorly and looks a bit like a shadow of himself. 

The Lakers roster lacks both defense and three-point shooting, something that has become evident to start the season. Moving Russell Westbrook to the bench has made him productive and given them an edge, but it's LeBron James and Anthony Davis that have failed to establish their authority to start the year. And now that he is in Year 20, people are finally questioning if Father Time has caught up with LeBron James after all.

Skip Bayless Suggests That LeBron James Is No Longer Able To Carry His Teams On His Back

There is no person as committed to doing one thing as Skip Bayless is to hate on LeBron James. Bayless has been one of LeBron's greatest detractors throughout his career, so he is not one to miss out on the situation as it stands currently. And after the loss to the Cavaliers, he was quick to tweet and point out that LeBron is no longer capable of the things he once was. 

"LeBron James can no longer carry a team in games they should win, especially at home. Lakers just outscored in the 2nd half 56-36 by LeBron's former team AT HOME."

The King has a history of taking teams to the NBA Finals by himself, he did it on multiple with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his first stint and towards the end of his second stint, the rosters around him weren't much to write home about but LeBron carried them to deep playoff runs regardless. As his career begins to wind down though, that no longer seems to be feasible for James. 

Ultimately, the Lakers have bigger problems to address, like their defense. James scored 27 points against the Cavaliers on 56% shooting from the field, and even Russell Westbrook was efficient so it's not like the team couldn't have won. But stagnating in key moments is an issue for them, which is where James would normally have been expected to carry. One way or another, the case can be made that LeBron is finally showing signs of slowing down this season

