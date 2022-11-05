Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul

Credit: Fadeaway World

Basketball is a fast-paced game, and players tend to run hot when playing in a tight game against good opposition. This means that there are often colorful words exchanged during games, with many legendary stories of the best of all time trash-talking each other and any other players that get in their way. And sometimes, the players' ire is also directed toward officials after a call they don't like, which can result in technical fouls.

But it's rare to hear that the officials are hitting back with some sort of profanity. And while they are also human, for refs to be disrespectful to players should be taken just as seriously as it is when it happens the other way around. And in the recent Mavericks' win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, an incident occurred between Spencer Dinwiddie and referee Tony Brothers that seems like it needs to be looked into.

Spencer Dinwiddie Claimed Tony Brothers Used Foul Language To Refer To Him While Talking To One Of His Teammates

Spencer Dinwiddie was key for the Mavericks again as they won their 5th game of the season, beating a very good Raptors team. During the game, he was assessed a technical, after which Tony Brothers seemingly said something very unflattering about him. The Mavs guard addressed it in a press conference after the game.

"What seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap. I think he thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that's what refs are supposed to do, you'll see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, so it was nothing personal. As a man, I would like to say I'm sorry, first and foremost. And secondarily, I would like to say not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a 'b*tch-a** motherf***er' to my teammates.

"So, if there is anybody that feels that way about me, not going to name any names, they can address me personally, face to face, because no swear words were used in the direction of anybody, personally. It was like, 'Hey, that wasn't a take foul' or 'That wasn't a f***ing take foul' or something like that. It wasn't anything personal, so, NBA, I would definitely like my money back and I would appreciate no fine at all for this monologue."

This is a wild claim, and it would warrant some serious looking into from the NBA. Although Dinwiddie didn't explicitly call Brothers out, it's very evident what he was trying to say. The Mavericks are off to a good start behind Luka Doncic's historical performances, and they need Dinwiddie to stay cool as well as they aim to continue that.

