Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At ESPN Colleague Calling Him A 'C**n'

Stephen A. Smith has gotten used to being involved in controversy, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. The polemic ESPN figure finds it ease to be included in controversial situations, and some of his recent comments put him under fire once again.

In the wake of yet another Jerry Jones, where the Dallas Cowboys owner was seen in a picture among a group of young white men preventing Black students from integrating at North Little Rock High School, Arkansas. This picture was taken back in 1957, but after the Washington Post shared it, many people started criticizing Jones.

Stephen A. separated himself from that group, which earned him a lot of criticism. After somebody called him a 'c**n' on Twitter for defending Jones, one of his colleagues liked that tweet.

The analyst has now replied to that suggestion, defending himself and making it clear that he'll be the first one to admit when he's right or wrong. Stephen A. didn't hold back and went off, sending a big message to those who dare to criticize him.

“One can only be called a sellout and a c**n and all of this other stuff but so much before you feel compelled to respond,” Smith said on his podcast. “Particularly when you’re a Black man.”

“You want to criticize me and what my positions are, I’m good with that. Y’all tell me why. If you’re right, I’ll say so. You know how hard it is for me to listen to people that have worked in this industry for years with the stuff I know about them, listening to them and their drivel talking nonsense about me? They ain’t do a damn thing to help our community! I put my career on the line every day fighting for us. And we’re gonna go out like that? Because I don’t agree with y’all position on a still photo from 66 years ago. Really? We better wake up y’all.”

Smith also sided with LeBron James after the King called out the media for not addressing this Jerry Jones issue the same way they did with Kyrie Irving, so you know that he's not completely sold on anybody. Stephen A. is firm in his beliefs and no matter who criticizes them, he'll stand up for himself. 

