Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird

Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he is widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. He most recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship winning his first Finals MVP in the process.

Most people would agree that Stephen Curry is a top 10 player of all time in the aftermath of his championship win and Finals MVP award. Some even believe that he is the second-best player in NBA history. It is clear that a lot of people are high on Stephen Curry's all-time ranking and his place in the pantheon of NBA legends.

Recently, Stephen Curry was asked to pick between NBA legends. Though the first question asked him whether he'd pick between Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the subsequent questions asked him to pick between himself and other NBA legends. Stephen Curry picked himself every time, over legends such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Interviewer: Kobe or Steph Curry Steph Curry: I love you Kobe, but I gotta go with myself. Interviewer: Steph Curry or Tim Duncan? SC: Coach Kerr always likes to compare us and our leadership abilities. But I can shoot it off the glass too Timmy D, so imma go with me. Interviewer: Steph Curry or Larry Bird? SC: That's a great shooting competition right there, but as you expect, I'm winning that one too. Interviewer Steph Curry or LeBron James? SC: What do you think? What do you expect me to say? It's me. Interviewer: Steph Curry or Michael Jordan? SC: Mike, I love you man. But it's me.

Though Stephen Curry picking himself over those established NBA legends may be a hot take, Stephen Curry's confidence isn't exactly unfounded. He has won four championships with the Golden State Warriors, and for two of them, he was the undisputed No. 1 option for the team. Curry has a fantastic resume in terms of accolades as well. He could add even more to his resume this year, and we'll see what happens in the future.

Stephen Curry Is Definitely A Top 10 Player Ever

Stephen Curry has had his greatness questioned a lot of times before. However, after his most recent championship win, he should be considered a top 10 player of all time. In fact, Kevin Garnett once passionately explained why Stephen Curry is a top 10 player of all time already.

Paul Pierce: "If Curry win another chip..." Matt Barnes: "Where you put him? Is he top 10 right now?" Kevin Garnett: "Hell yeah!" Paul Pierce: "No, I don't got him top 10 right now." Kevin Garnett: " You tripping. Man changed the game and where you shoot the ball from. That's first. Secondly, he does it on a consistent basis. Every guard that's f**kin under 6-foot think they Stephen Curry." Paul Pierce: "I still respect the older players of their generation, though... Everybody got they opinion. I still respect the older guys in that era like the Russell and the Wilt. You know, that's a lot of disrespect to them." Kevin Garnett: "Nah they still in the top 10. I got them 2 in the Top 10. When you change the game... Bro, the pick up point on that n**** is when he get past half! If you tired, what do you do? You run back half court... You can't do that with him... You got to zigzag him. You got to get to bed at night for that man, dog! "We been gracious to be in the MJ era, we been gracious to be in the Kob era, even Shaq, Shaq changed the game... Man come on, man. This man has changed the game. He made every guard think they got range."

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry's impact on the game has been insane. He has influenced many smaller guards, with players such as Trae Young taking some of the elements of his game and adding them to their own.

It remains to be seen how much more Stephen Curry can achieve in his career. If he manages to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors this year, then it is likely that a lot of fans will start to consider him a top 5 to top 7 player to ever play the game.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.