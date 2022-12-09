Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Brittney Griner During SI's Sportsperson Of The Year Awards

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Brittney Griner During SI's Sportsperson Of The Year Awards

Stephen Curry was one of the athletes who voiced his opinion of bringing Brittney Griner back to the United States after she was held in Russian custody earlier this year.

The four-time NBA champion expressed his happiness when news of Griner coming home broke on Thursday. He opened his speech at Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards by getting candid on the WNBA star's release.

Griner's release was via a prisoner swap involving arms dealer Viktor Bout, and Curry thanked President Joe Biden for bringing Griner home. According to Sports Illustrated:

“We are glad she’s home, we’re glad she’s reunited with her family,” Curry said. “It’s a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle. Thank you to President Biden’s administration for being a part of that fight.

But, it’s also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight. BG, we love you. We thank you for your sacrifice and your continued perseverance and patience to get through this process, and hope you enjoy reuniting with your family. We are always with you, BG.” 

The Golden State sharpshooter had echoed the same sentiment even during the Red Carpet.

Stephen Curry Named 2022 SI Sportsperson Of The Year

Stephen Curry's consistency and stellar 2021-22 season saw the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, and while at it, he earned his first NBA Finals MVP. These achievements coupled with his off-the-court activities saw him named SI's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year.

The award is presented to an athlete or coach for their contributions to sport, their performances, and embodying the spirit of sportsmanship. According to SI's Michael Rosenberg:

Curry “pulls off one of the toughest tricks in sports” every day by passionately seeking “greatness without being consumed in it.”

It's been a good year for Curry. Earlier, he also graduated from Davidson College, 13 years after leaving to play in the league. The 34-year-old is now focused on helping the Warriors defend their title. At the time of writing, the side, marred by inconsistency is placed 10th in the West.

