Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

The last few weeks have been very tough for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Following his controversial tweet about sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic views, Irving was suspended indefinitely. That left a hole in the Nets' starting 5, and they struggled a bit to win games.

Fortunately, Kyrie Irving returned to the team against the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, before his return to the team, Irving wrote a heartfelt message for everyone. While Irving has been cleared to play basketball, it has come at a cost to him.

He has lost several endorsement deals, including his shoe deal with Nike. Moreover, there are constant rumors about the Nets potentially wanting to move Kyrie. During this time, there are a few who have shown constant support for Kyrie.

Former NBA Player Comes In Support Of Kyrie Irving

One of the biggest names who has supported Irving during the past few weeks is the Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown. Time after time, Brown has taken Kai's side, despite the obvious side effects of doing so.

Following in Brown's footsteps, former NBA player Stephon Marbury recently showed support for Irving through a tweet. In the tweet, Marbury used a popular quote from veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington.

"Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons." - Denzel Washington @KyrieIrving

Marbury seems to be in pretty good terms with Irving. A few weeks earlier, Marbury hailed Kyrie Irving as a true leader. The former NBA player went as far as saying that he wants his son to become like Irving when he grows up.

Anyway, the next step for Kyrie is to stay away from trouble and controversy as much as possible. After all, the Nets want him to be available for them in order to win games and potentially have a great playoff run after the regular season. But can Irving do that? There is truly no way for us to be certain about it.

