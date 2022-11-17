Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

Steve Kerr didn't mask his emotions when he called out an inconsistent Golden State Warriors unit to do better following their loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Despite Stephen Curry's 50-point blitzkrieg, the Warriors fell 130-119 to the Suns and speaking to the media after the loss that now puts them 6-9 and is placed 12th in the Western Conference.

Steve Kerr demanded accountability from his players while also highlighting the areas they need to focus on.

It’s a pickup game out there. There’s not execution at either end. No commitment to the group to get 3 stops in a row, to execute on offense…and it obviously starts with me, I’m the coach of the team.”

He further added:

"We lack collective grit. And when you don’t have grit, the game is easy for the other team. ... It’s a Drew League game. We’re playing a Drew League game.”

"If things aren't going well, somebody calls the group into the foul line, get everybody together and motivate the group," Kerr said. "All that stuff is missing right now, I saw a lot of hanging heads tonight, I think we're feeling sorry for ourselves and nobody is going to feel sorry for us. So everyone can't wait to play us and kick our ass.

“I’ve failed. I’ve got to bring these guys together.” — Kerr

While demanding more from his side, Kerr also felt that the onus was on him as a coach to deliver, despite the results that have gone their way in the past.

Stephen Curry Keen To Help His Warriors Teammates Figure Their Way Out Of The Slump

The eight-time All-Star had a whopping game that included 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the Warriors still lost by 11 points

While Curry has been a force for the side averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, the rest of the side has been of little support to him on the offensive front. With their defense taking a backseat as well, the Warriors have found themselves to be in a slump.

According to ABC30, the guard was disappointed but said he was ready to help the side come out of the funk they find themselves in. He echoed Draymond Green, who had earlier said the side was struggling.

"It's a struggle right now, keeping it real. We have to understand that it's going to be really hard to dig yourself out of the situation that we're in because there are a lot of issues."

The Warriors host the New York Knicks next and then play an away game against the Houston Rockets.

