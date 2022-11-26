Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It had been somewhat of a strange start to the 2022-23 NBA season with some big teams struggling to get going while some of the less heralded ones rose to the top. Things are changing now though, as the heavyweights are starting to find their footing.

The Golden State Warriors are one of those who are starting to figure things out as the defending champions look to be returning to their best. They beat the Jazz on Friday night to improve to 10-10 on the season as they have followed up a 3-7 start by going 7-3.

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

One of the biggest, if not the biggest reason why the Warriors have had such an unexpectedly poor start is because their defense had been woeful. They had the worst defense in the league earlier this season and head coach Steve Kerr says there have been improvements on that end of the floor which has led to this recent good run.

"Well our defense last year was no. 2 in the league and this year we are getting better but we're still near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency. So, ball movement is great but it's a two-way game and the reason we have won a few games here in the last week... The reason we're finding a better rhythm as a team is we're playing better defense and that's the key. It's always a two-way performance and makes a difference in the record."

As they say, defense wins championships and the Warriors for all their beautiful ball movement, won all those championships because their defense was great to go with that offense. They can't expect to win just by going all out on offense, as it just won't work as we saw earlier this season even with Stephen Curry being on an absolute tear.

Curry has been spectacular and if the Warriors keep improving on defense, then he'll take them on another deep playoff run. Before this game, Kerr also explained the difference in Curry from his unanimous MVP season to now, as he seems to be playing at an even higher level than back then, which is almost unthinkable.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.