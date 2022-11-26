Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

It had been somewhat of a strange start to the 2022-23 NBA season with some big teams struggling to get going while some of the less heralded ones rose to the top. Things are changing now though, as the heavyweights are starting to find their footing.

The Golden State Warriors are one of those who are starting to figure things out as the defending champions look to be returning to their best. They beat the Jazz on Friday night to improve to 10-10 on the season as they have followed up a 3-7 start by going 7-3.

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

One of the biggest, if not the biggest reason why the Warriors have had such an unexpectedly poor start is because their defense had been woeful. They had the worst defense in the league earlier this season and head coach Steve Kerr says there have been improvements on that end of the floor which has led to this recent good run.

"Well our defense last year was no. 2 in the league and this year we are getting better but we're still near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency. So, ball movement is great but it's a two-way game and the reason we have won a few games here in the last week... The reason we're finding a better rhythm as a team is we're playing better defense and that's the key. It's always a two-way performance and makes a difference in the record."

As they say, defense wins championships and the Warriors for all their beautiful ball movement, won all those championships because their defense was great to go with that offense. They can't expect to win just by going all out on offense, as it just won't work as we saw earlier this season even with Stephen Curry being on an absolute tear.

Curry has been spectacular and if the Warriors keep improving on defense, then he'll take them on another deep playoff run. Before this game, Kerr also explained the difference in Curry from his unanimous MVP season to now, as he seems to be playing at an even higher level than back then, which is almost unthinkable.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Credits The Warriors' Improved Defense For Their Turnaround

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Was Playing Like The Best Player In The League During The Last Few Games

By Lee Tran
Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."

By Gautam Varier
saddiq bey 3 teams
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers, Mavericks, And Wizards Could Be Interested In Saddiq Bey

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19502417
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hyped After Team Defeats Spurs: "We're Winning The Chip"

By Lee Tran
Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate
NBA Media

Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
NBA Media

Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
klay poole
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Delivers Honest Take On Jordan Poole's Shooting Struggles

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary